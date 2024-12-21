Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans 2024 Week 16: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Colts versus Titans 2024 NFL Week 16 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts are set to clash in Week 16 NFL action at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Colts aren’t completely out of the playoff picture, but their chances are slim. With a 6-8 record, another loss would likely end their postseason hopes. Even if they manage to secure a win this weekend, their chances of making the playoffs remain low. However, one thing is certain—they’ll fight until the very end.

Standing in their way is a familiar foe—the Tennessee Titans. Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, the Titans cannot be overlooked. Divisional matchups are often closer than expected, and the Colts must avoid underestimating their Nashville rivals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans NFL game, plus plenty more.

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans: Date and kick-off time

The Colts will take on the Titans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Sunday, December 22 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst) and Jay Feely (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 813 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 830 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans team news & key players

Indianapolis Colts team news

The Indianapolis Colts have had struggles on the offensive side of the ball this season. Anthony Richardson has thrown for 1,683 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 47% completion rate, while Joe Flacco has contributed 1,167 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions at a 66.5% rate. Jonathan Taylor leads the rushing attack with 911 yards and 5 touchdowns. Through the air, Alec Pierce leads with 645 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, followed by Michael Pittman Jr. with 52 receptions for 608 yards and 2 scores, and Josh Downs adding 56 catches for 626 yards and 4 touchdowns. On defense, Zaire Franklin has been a force with 144 total tackles. DeForest Buckner leads with 6.5 sacks, while Kwity Paye has 6 sacks and Laiatu Latu has 4 sacks on the season. Together, the Colts’ defense has accumulated 33 sacks and 12 interceptions.

Colts injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Achilles J. Woods Tight End Injured Reserve Toe S. Ebukam Defensive End Injured Reserve Achilles M. Gay Kicker Questionable Neck J. Winfree Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed W. French Center Injured Reserve Ankle R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Brents Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - MCL R. Kelly Center Injured Reserve Knee W. Fries Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg E. Speed Linebacker Questionable Knee A. Pierce Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion J. Carlies Linebacker Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Denbow Safety Injured Reserve Knee J. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Dulin Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle S. Shrader Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring T. Hill Defensive Tackle Out Undisclosed M. Alie-Cox Tight End Questionable Hip A. Thomas Cornerback Questionable Forearm

Tennessee Titans team news

Will Levis has thrown for 1,916 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 63.7% completion rate, while Mason Rudolph has added 1,015 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions on a 63% completion rate. In the ground game, Tony Pollard leads with 982 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

Calvin Ridley is the top target in the receiving corps with 779 yards, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has 393 yards. Additionally, Tyler Boyd and Chig Okonkwo each have 356 yards, and a few other Titans have over 200 yards on the season. On defense, Kenneth Murray Jr. has racked up a team-high 93 tackles, while Harold Landry III leads with 8 sacks. Collectively, the Titans’ defense has totaled 28 sacks and 10 interceptions.

Titans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Dowell Wide Receiver Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Campbell Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. McLendon Defensive End Injured Reserve Toe M. Brown Safety Questionable Undisclosed O. Reese Linebacker Questionable Ankle E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Knee M. Davidson Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Biceps G. Wallow Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Molden Cornerback Inactive Knee K. Wallace Safety Injured Reserve Ankle L. Gifford Linebacker Questionable Concussion J. Duncan Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Hamstring L. Sneed Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps T. Gipson Linebacker Questionable Ankle S. Murphy-Bunting Cornerback Questionable Hand K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Burks Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Sweat Nose Tackle Questionable Shoulder L. Watson Tackle Questionable Back K. Murray Linebacker Questionable Hamstring T. Boyd Wide Receiver Questionable Foot A. Rupcich Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps T. Pollard Running Back Questionable Ankle Q. Diggs Free Safety Injured Reserve Foot L. Cushenberry Center Injured Reserve Achilles B. Oliver Wide Receiver Questionable Knee M. Edwards Safety Questionable Hamstring J. Gibbens Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle D. Johnson Running Back Questionable Undisclosed L. Bruss Offensive Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Folk Kicker Questionable Abdomen N. Westbrook-Ikhine Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle

