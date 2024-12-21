Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans 2024 Week 16: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts are set to clash in Week 16 NFL action at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Indianapolis Colts aren’t completely out of the playoff picture, but their chances are slim. With a 6-8 record, another loss would likely end their postseason hopes. Even if they manage to secure a win this weekend, their chances of making the playoffs remain low. However, one thing is certain—they’ll fight until the very end.
Standing in their way is a familiar foe—the Tennessee Titans. Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, the Titans cannot be overlooked. Divisional matchups are often closer than expected, and the Colts must avoid underestimating their Nashville rivals.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans NFL game, plus plenty more.
Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans: Date and kick-off time
The Colts will take on the Titans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
|Date
|Sunday, December 22
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Location
|Indianapolis, Indiana
How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans on TV & stream live online
TV channel: CBS
- Broadcasters: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst) and Jay Feely (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 813 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 830 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans team news & key players
Indianapolis Colts team news
The Indianapolis Colts have had struggles on the offensive side of the ball this season. Anthony Richardson has thrown for 1,683 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 47% completion rate, while Joe Flacco has contributed 1,167 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions at a 66.5% rate. Jonathan Taylor leads the rushing attack with 911 yards and 5 touchdowns. Through the air, Alec Pierce leads with 645 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, followed by Michael Pittman Jr. with 52 receptions for 608 yards and 2 scores, and Josh Downs adding 56 catches for 626 yards and 4 touchdowns. On defense, Zaire Franklin has been a force with 144 total tackles. DeForest Buckner leads with 6.5 sacks, while Kwity Paye has 6 sacks and Laiatu Latu has 4 sacks on the season. Together, the Colts’ defense has accumulated 33 sacks and 12 interceptions.
Tennessee Titans team news
Will Levis has thrown for 1,916 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 63.7% completion rate, while Mason Rudolph has added 1,015 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions on a 63% completion rate. In the ground game, Tony Pollard leads with 982 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.
Calvin Ridley is the top target in the receiving corps with 779 yards, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has 393 yards. Additionally, Tyler Boyd and Chig Okonkwo each have 356 yards, and a few other Titans have over 200 yards on the season. On defense, Kenneth Murray Jr. has racked up a team-high 93 tackles, while Harold Landry III leads with 8 sacks. Collectively, the Titans’ defense has totaled 28 sacks and 10 interceptions.
