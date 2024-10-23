How to watch LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The LA Clippers are ready to face off against the Phoenix Suns to start the first game of the season on October 23, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Clippers had a 51-31 record last season, including a 30-22 record within Western Conference games. They gave up 112.3 points for each game on average and made 18.5 fouls for each game.

Meanwhile, the Suns finished the 2023–24 season with a 49–33 record, including a 9–9 record across Pacific Division action. It was common for their opponents to score 113.2 points per game, and they blocked 46.4% of field goals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns NBA game, plus plenty more.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The LA Clippers will take on the Phoenix Suns in a highly anticipated NBA action on October 23, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California.

Date October 23, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California

How to watch LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

LA Clippers team news

James Harden scored 16.6 points, gave out 8.5 assists, and grabbed 5.1 rebounds each game last year.

Ivica Zubac scored 11.7 points, had 1.4 assists, and grabbed 9.2 rebounds for each game.

Norman Powell averaged 13.9 points, and 2.6 rebounds, with 1.1 assists per game. He shot 48.6% from the field and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc, which was good enough to rank fifth in the league. Additionally, he made 2.2 three-pointers every game on average.

LA Clippers injuries

Player I njury I njury status Trentyn Flowers Wrist injury Out Kawhi Leonard Knee injury Out

Phoenix Suns team news

Kevin Durant had an amazing 52.3% field goal and 41.3% three-pointer percentage last season, making an average of 2.2 three-pointers per game and averaging 27.1 points, and 6.6 rebounds, along with 5.0 assists per game.

Devin Booker averaged 27.1 points, and 4.5 rebounds, with 6.9 assists per game.

Jusuf Nurkic scored 10.9 points, grabbed 11.0 rebounds, and gave out 4.0 assists per game. His 51.0% field goal percentage showed how efficient he was.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Josh Okogie Hamstring injury Day-to-Day Grayson Allen Achilles injury Day-to-Day

LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns head-to-head record

The Los Angeles Clippers are trying to improve on their recent win against the Phoenix Suns in their next game. The Clippers have captured three of their last five games against the Suns, including a big 138-111 win on January 9th, 2024, and a tight 131-122 victory on January 4, 2024. However, the Suns continue to be strong, beating the Clippers in two recent games: a crucial 124-108 win on the 11th of April 2024, and a thrilling 136-130 win on the 26th of April 2023. Both of these teams are very strong offensively, so fans should anticipate a high-scoring game as both teams try to get off to a good start in the season. To get a crucial win, the Clippers will have to tighten up their defense to stop the Suns' scoring chances and make the most of their home-court advantage.

Date Results Apr 11, 2024 Suns 124-108 Clippers Apr 10, 2024 Clippers 105-92 Suns Jan 09, 2024 Clippers 138-111 Suns Jan 04, 2024 Clippers 131-122 Suns Apr 26, 2023 Suns 136-130 Clippers

