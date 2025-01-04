How to watch Clemson vs California NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Clemson vs California NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Clemson Tigers are set to face off against the California Golden Bears to open a thrilling NCAAM action on January 4, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. California is going to Clemson following an intense 86–74 loss against the Pittsburgh Panthers, even though Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 24 points.

The Tigers are 8-1 on home court this season and rank fifth across the ACC in reducing opponent scoring, giving up only 66.8 points per game and letting opponents shoot 43.1%. Whereas the Golden Bears have been 0-2 in ACC games, they score 78.5 points each game and beat their opponents by an average of 1.9 points.

California's field goal percentage this season is 45.3%, just a bit higher than Clemson's 45.5%. However, the Golden Bears let opponents shoot 46.6 percent from the field, which is 1.1 percentage points greater than Clemson's average defense rate.

On Saturday, they will face each other for their initial time in conference competition this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Clemson Tigers vs California Golden Bears NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Clemson Tigers vs California Golden Bears: Date and tip-off time

The Clemson Tigers will meet the California Golden Bears in an epic NCAAM battle on January 4, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at Littlejohn Coliseum, in South Carolina.

Date January 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Littlejohn Coliseum Location South Carolina

How to watch Clemson Tigers vs California Golden Bears on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Clemson Tigers and the California Golden Bears live on:

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Clemson Tigers vs California Golden Bears play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Clemson Tigers team news

Chase Hunter scores 17.2 points each game on average and makes 87.8% of his free throws and 48.0% of his field goals.

Ian Schieffelin helps out by grabbing 11.1 rebounds each game, with 3.6 offensively and 7.5 defensively.

Jaeden Zackery tackles 33.5 minutes a game and scores 3.3 assists along with 1.4 turnovers per game.

California Golden Bears team news

Andrej Stojakovic scores 19.1 points a game and makes 83.3% of his free throws. He shoots 44.0% from the field.

Mady Sissoko gets a lot of rebounds, averages 6.7 per game, and 2.9 offensive with 3.8 defensive boards.

Jovan Blacksher serves 29.7 minutes each game and gets 3.6 assists with 2.8 turnovers.

Clemson Tigers and California Golden Bears head-to-head record

In their last meeting, on the 27th of November in 2022, Clemson beat California 67–59, showing how strong their defense is and how effectively they can stop the Golden Bears' offense. Because Clemson has been successful at home and on defense this season, they have held opponents only to 66.8 points per game, so they will probably try to stop California's high-scoring attack. Even though California scores 78.5 points per game on average, they must find ways to get past Clemson's defense and take advantage of their small field goal shooting edge. The most important fight will probably be between how much the Golden Bears are able to overcome Clemson's strong defense and whether Clemson's good scoring and rebounding can stop Cal from getting ahead.

Date Results Nov 27, 2022 Clemson 67-59 California

