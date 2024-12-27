How to watch today’s Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Celtics are ready to host the Indiana Pacers to open a highly anticipated NBA game on December 27, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

As of now, the Boston Celtics are 22-8 and in second place in the East. The Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, are 15-16 and in eighth place in the East.

The Celtics are fourth in the league with an outstanding 118.9 points each game, showing their offensive prowess. Their field goal success rate of 45.6%, which ranks them 20th, however, shows that they could improve how well they use their shots.

At the same time, the Pacers score 114.7 points per game, which qualifies them for 11th place. They also shoot very well, achieving a 48.9 percent field goal rate, which is favorable for 4th place and shows a balanced and accurate attacking approach.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will square off against the Indiana Pacers in an exciting NBA action on Friday, December 27, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Friday, December 27, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers play-by-play commentary on radio

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum scores a remarkable 29.0 points per game and makes 46.6% of his field goals and 80.5% of his free throws.

Luke Kornet blocks 1.04 shots per game.

Boston Celtics Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Jrue Holiday Shoulder injury Day-to-Day PF, Kristaps Porzingis Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam averages 20.1 points per game and makes 52.3% of his field goals and 77.9% of his free throws.

Myles Turner grabs 7.2 rebounds per game, with 5.9 rebounds for defense and 1.3 rebounds for offense.

Tyrese Haliburton directs the offense successfully by dishing out 8.7 assists per game and keeping the ball in action by turning it over just 1.9 times in 35.3 minutes.

Indiana Pacers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Aaron Nesmith Ankle injury Out PF, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

The last five games between the Celtics and the Pacers have been very close. The Celtics have won four of those five games. The most recent game, which the Pacers won 135–132 on October 31, 2024, was one of the highest-scoring ones. In their earlier playoff series wins this year, the Celtics showed how tough they are by regularly beating the Pacers during close games, like a 105-102 win on May 28. Because Indiana can score quickly and keep up with the Celtics in fast-paced games, this game could come down to how well both teams execute in crucial situations. The Celtics may have an advantage because they can score more points and have been more successful in the past, but the Pacers' good shooting might keep this game close until the end.

Date Results Oct 31, 2024 Pacers 135-132 Celtics May 28, 2024 Celtics 105-102 Pacers May 26, 2024 Celtics 114-111 Pacers May 24, 2024 Celtics 126-110 Pacers May 22, 2024 Celtics 133-128 Pacers

