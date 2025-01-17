How to watch today’s Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Celtics will host the Orlando Magic to start a thrilling NBA action on January 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Celtics have an excellent 22-8 record within conference games, but they are last in the East with only 12.0 fast break points each game. The Magic have a 19-12 record in the Eastern Conference and are sixth across the conference coupled with 10.9 rebounds from offense per game. They are also excellent at getting offensive boards. Goga Bitadze gets 2.8 offensive rebounds a game, which is the most for Orlando.

This season, Boston shoots 45.7% from the field, which is a little less than the 46.7% shooting rate that they let other teams do. Meanwhile, Orlando is hitting 44.3%, which is just a bit lower than the 45.4% that the Celtics' rivals have managed so far this season.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will take on the Orlando Magic in an exciting NBA game on January 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date January 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garde Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic] live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum scores 27.7 points per game, grabs 9.4 rebounds, and shoots 45.9% from his attempts and 79.8% from his free throw line.

Derrick White averages 16.2 points along with 4.3 rebounds per game.

Orlando Magic team news

Paolo Banchero scores an impressive 27.6 points per game and makes 49.3% of his shots from the field along with 68.2% of his free throws.

Goga Bitadze grabs 8.2 rebounds each game, including 2.8 offensive rebounds and 5.4 defense rebounds.

Franz Wagner averages 5.7 assists each game during 33.2 minutes and 2.4 turnovers per game.

Orlando Magic injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Jett Howard Ankle injury Day-to-Day SG, Gary Harris Hamstring injury Day-to-Day

Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Celtics and the Magic have split, with the Celtics winning two and the Magic winning three. Orlando's last win was on the 24th of December 2024, in a close game that ended 108–104. This shows that they can beat Boston in close games. The Celtics won two games in a row in December of 2023, winning easily by scores of 114–97 and 128–111, showing how strong their offense was. The Magic's two additional victories, a 113-96 rout on the 25th of November 2023, along with a 113-98 win on the 24th of January 2023, show how well they can take advantage of Boston's defensive flaws. Based on their past games against each other, this one could come down to how well Boston can defend and how well Orlando can defend the boards. It should be another close game.

Date Results Dec 24, 2024 Magic 108-104 Celtics Dec 18, 2023 Celtics 114-97 Magic Dec 16, 2023 Celtics 128-111 Magic Nov 25, 2023 Magic 113-96 Celtics Jan 24, 2023 Magic 113-98 Celtics

