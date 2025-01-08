How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder to open an exciting NBA action on January 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Cleveland is coming into its game against Oklahoma City having won its last 10 games and has an amazing 18-1 home record. The Cavaliers average 122.5 points each game and hit a remarkable 50.4% from the field, which is suitable for second place in the league.

On the other hand, Oklahoma City is 13-3 on the road and 26-5 when they make fewer mistakes than their opponents. Thunder players turn the ball over an average of 11.1 times per game.

Cleveland scores 122.5 points per game, which is 19.5 higher than Oklahoma City's 103.0 points per game. The Thunder score 115.1 points each game on average, which is 4.4 greater than the Cavaliers' 110.7 points per game defense.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder will meet in an epic NBA battle on January 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date January 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell scores 23.3 points per game on average and shoots an amazing 45.7% from his attempts and 81.5 percent from the free throw line.

Jarrett Allen gets 10.1 rebounds per game, with 2.4 offensive boards and 7.7 defensive boards.

Darius Garland, gets 6.6 assists per game, 2.3 turnovers per game, and 30 minutes per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Sam Merrill Ankle injury Day-to-Day SG, Isaac Okoro Shoulder injury Out

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 31.3 points per game and makes 88.8% of his free throws. He shoots 52.4% from the field of shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein gets an average of 12.2 rebounds each game, with 2.6 rebounds on offense and 9.6 rebounds on defense.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Alex Caruso Hip injury Day-to-Day PF, Chet Holmgren Hip injury Out

Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

The Oklahoma City Thunder prevailed in three of their last five encounters with the Cleveland Cavaliers, showing a strong propensity to come out on top. Oklahoma City won the most recent game, on the 9th of November 2023, by a score of 128–120. On October 28, 2023, they continued to dominate with a score of 108–105. Cleveland did end Oklahoma City's winning streak when they performed in December 2022 and won 110–102, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Thunder's scoring power have been tough for Cleveland to handle. The Thunder have a great road record, and the Cavaliers have a high-scoring attack, so the game could be very exciting. However, Oklahoma City has a history of beating Cleveland in close games, and their current dominance in head-to-head play might give them an advantage again.

Date Results Nov 09, 2023 Thunder 128-120 Cavaliers Oct 28, 2023 Thunder 108-105 Cavaliers Jan 28, 2023 Thunder 112-100 Cavaliers Dec 11, 2022 Cavaliers 110-102 Thunder Jan 23, 2022 Cavaliers 94-87 Thunder

