How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Atlanta Hawks to open a thrilling NBA game on January 30, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Cleveland has a strong attack, ranking 2nd across the league for points every game (121.8) and the percentage of field goals scored (49.5%).

The Hawks are ranked 11th in scoring with an average of 115.3 points per game, but they are 17th in their field goal percentage at 45.8%.

The Cavaliers give up only 112.1 points per game, which is the 11th-best in the league. In contrast, the Hawks are among the worst, ranking 27th by allowing 118.1 points per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Atlanta Hawks in an epic NBA game on January 30, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date January 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.7 points per game. He shoots 44.4% from his shots and 83.2% from his free-throw line.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 10.0 per game, with 2.6 of those coming from games of offense.

Darius Garland makes 6.8 assists per game, however, he has 2.4 turnovers over 30.4 minutes of game time.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Caris LeVert Wrist injury Out PF, Dean Wade Knee injury Out

Atlanta Hawks team news

Trae Young is averaging 22.7 points per game, hitting only 40.2% of his shots, and having an 85.6% free-throw rate.

Clint Capela is averaging 1 block every game.

Atlanta Hawks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Cody Zeller Personal Out SF, Jalen Johnson Shoulder injury Out

Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks head-to-head record

The Atlanta Hawks have recently dominated the last five head-to-head games, taking the last three of them, including back-to-back wins in late November with strong offensive efforts (135-124 and 117-101).

The Cleveland Cavaliers showed they can beat the Hawks, winning 116-95 and 127-119 in their matchups last season. Cleveland has a strong defense and executes effectively, giving them an advantage. However, Atlanta has often figured out how to take advantage of matchups, especially in high-scoring games.

With the Cavaliers coming 2nd in rate of field goals and the Hawks battling defensively, Cleveland might have the edge this time, however, when Trae Young along with the Hawks' offense gets heated up, another shootout might go to Atlanta.

Date Results Nov 30, 2024 Hawks 117-101 Cavaliers Nov 28, 2024 Hawks 135-124 Cavaliers Mar 07, 2024 Hawks 112-101 Cavaliers Jan 21, 2024 Cavaliers 116-95 Hawks Dec 17, 2023 Cavaliers 127-119 Hawks

More NBA news and coverage