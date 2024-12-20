How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks, including how to watch and team news.

Fresh off their NBA Cup victory, the Milwaukee Bucks return to regular-season action on Saturday, heading to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Bucks had a rocky start to their campaign, managing just two wins in their opening 10 games—a performance that set off alarm bells and cast doubt on their postseason aspirations, let alone championship hopes.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are riding high after one of their most dominant performances of the season. They secured a commanding 130-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, marking their second-largest victory of the year, following only their season-opening triumph against the Toronto Raptors at home.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a highly-anticipated NBA clash on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Friday, December 20, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks live on:

TV channel: FDSO and FDSW

Streaming service: Fubo

Cleveland Cavaliers team news & key players

Cleveland may be missing key contributors for this matchup. Isaac Okoro, who played against the Nets, is questionable due to a lingering shoulder issue that has kept him out of recent practices. Additionally, Max Strus and Craig Porter Jr. are dealing with ankle injuries, while Jaylon Tyson remains sidelined by illness.

Milwaukee Bucks team news & key players

For the Bucks, Khris Middleton is the lone player on the injury report. The 33-year-old forward missed Wednesday’s win over the Thunder with a non-COVID illness and remains uncertain for Saturday's clash.

The Bucks will rely heavily on their dynamic duo, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, who have been the league's most prolific scoring pair this season, averaging a combined 58.4 points per game. Both stars will aim to light up the court once more as Milwaukee looks to continue their momentum following their recent triumph.

Head-to-Head record

Date Game Competition 05/11/24 Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 Milwaukee Bucks NBA 03/11/24 Milwaukee Bucks 113-114 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 15/07/24 Milwaukee Bucks 81-112 Cleveland Cavaliers LVSL 27/01/24 Milwaukee Bucks 100-112 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 25/01/24 Milwaukee Bucks 126-116 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA

