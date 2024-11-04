How to watch today’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to take on the Milwaukee Bucks to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on November 4, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Cavaliers had a 48–34 record last year, including an excellent 11–5 record in the Central Division and a 26–15 record at home. Cleveland scored 34.4 runs from their bench, 16.6 scores from turnovers, and 13.6 points on second chances.

As for the Bucks, they had a good season. They finished with a 49–33 record, including a 34–18 record within Eastern Conference games. Every game, Milwaukee scored 119.0 points, with 47.1 scores coming from inside the paint, and 14.5 points from turnovers, as well as 12.7 scores on fast breaks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off against each other in an epic NBA game on November 4, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date November 4, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell scores 24.4 points, grabs 2.7 rebounds, and gives out 4.3 assists per game. He also shoots 50.0% coming from the field as well as 40.0% coming from three-point range, completing 3.1 shots from outside the arc each game.

Every game, Jarrett Allen averages 15.1 points, and 11.1 rebounds, with 1.1 assists. On defense, he averages 0.9 steals as well as 1.4 blocks per game.

Darius Garland averages 17.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks on defense each game.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Caris LeVert Knee injury Day-to-Day SF, Emoni Bates Knee injury Out SF, Max Strus Ankle injury Out

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 31.0 points, grabs 12.3 rebounds, gives out 6.3 assists, steals 0.5 balls, and blocks 0.5 shots per game.

Every game, Damian Lillard scores 26.2 points, grabs 5.0 boards, and hands out 6.7 assists. He also steals 0.5 balls and blocks 0.3.

Brook Lopez scores 10.5 points, grabs 5.2 rebounds, and gives out 1.7 assists per game. He makes 1.7 three-pointers each game and shoots 37.3 percent from the field as well as 29.4 percent from three-point range.

Milwaukee Bucks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Khris Middleton Ankle injury Out

Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks head-to-head record

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to build on their current head-to-head matches, which have been a mix of close games and crushing wins. Cleveland has won three of their last five games, including a close one yesterday by 114–113, which shows they are able to perform well under pressure. The Cavaliers also blew out the Bucks 135–95 in January, showing how good they are at scoring. Milwaukee, meanwhile, won two games during this time, including a 126–116 win on January 25. This shows that they can compete when they're at their best. Because of this, fans should anticipate a very tough game, with each team wanting to show who is the best and keep up their recent good form.

Date Results Nov 03, 2024 Cavaliers 114-113 Bucks Jan 27, 2024 Cavaliers 112-100 Bucks Jan 25, 2024 Bucks 126-116 Cavaliers Jan 18, 2024 Cavaliers 135-95 Bucks Dec 30, 2023 Bucks 119-111 Cavaliers

