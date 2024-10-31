How to watch today's Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Boston Bruins, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Bruins (4-5-1) and Carolina Hurricanes (6-2) are on opposite paths as they clash early in the season. The Bruins have struggled, sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, while the Hurricanes are riding a four-game win streak that has them in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

In their recent matchup, the Bruins took on the Philadelphia Flyers but fell short, ending in a 2-0 loss. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes come into this game riding a wave of momentum, boasting four consecutive victories. Their latest clash with the Vancouver Canucks saw the Hurricanes netting four goals, ultimately securing a narrow one-goal win.

The visitors have had a challenging start, with their offense underperforming, averaging just 2.70 goals per game and netting only seven goals across their last five matchups. In contrast, the hosts offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 3.38 goals per game in an impressive opening to their season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Carolina Hurricanes vs the Boston Bruins NHL game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue PNC Arena Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NESN, BSSO

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live commentary of Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news & key players

Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas have been key attacking stars for Carolina, putting together seven goals and 12 assists to lead the top two lines. The rest of the offense has also contributed effectively, with Andrei Svechnikov, Seth Jarvis, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi combining for five goals and 14 assists. From the blue line, Shayne Gostisbehere and Brent Burns have added a boost, tallying four goals and six assists to spark the attack.

Defensively, Jaccob Slavin and Dmitry Orlov lead the way with a combined 2.2 defensive point shares, anchoring the top pairings, while Brent Burns, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Jalen Chatfield have added solid depth with a combined 2.9 defensive point shares.

Boston Bruins team news & key players

On the visitors side, David Pastrnak and Cole Koepke have been strong contributors, combining for nine goals and six assists to lead Boston's top two lines. However, the rest of the Bruins' offense has faltered, with only three other skaters tallying three or more goals, making it easier for opposing defenses to contain their scoring efforts.

On defense, Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy have anchored the top pairings effectively, but beyond them, the unit has struggled, often allowing opponents ample space to create scoring opportunities.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 04/10/24 Boston Bruins 1-4 Carolina Hurricanes NHL 04/05/24 Carolina Hurricanes 1-4 Boston Bruins NHL 01/25/24 Boston Bruins 2-3 Carolina Hurricanes NHL 03/27/23 Carolina Hurricanes 3-4 Boston Bruins NHL 01/30/23 Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 Boston Bruins NHL

