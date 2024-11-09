Arizona Cardinals vs New York Jets 2024 Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Cardinals versus Jets 2024 NFL Week 10 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Arizona Cardinals will host the New York Jets this Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in an intriguing matchup.

The Jets, once viewed as a potential contender in the AFC East during the preseason, are now sitting at 3-6 and have a tough road ahead. Meanwhile, the Cardinals, with a 5-4 record, currently lead their division, but with such a tight race, they can't afford to take any weeks off.

The Jets snapped a five-game losing streak with a 31-13 victory over the Texans last week, giving them much-needed momentum. Preseason hopes were high for this squad, but they have yet to fully live up to those expectations. However, with the recent trades and offseason additions finally making an impact, the team is showing signs of life and seems ready to make a playoff push. Although traveling to the West Coast is always challenging and the Jets have only one road victory this season, this game could be the turning point in their postseason aspirations.

In the NFL, each week brings a new narrative. Last Thursday, the Jets impressed with their performance against a Texans team that was struggling with significant injuries, particularly at wide receiver. On the other hand, the Cardinals have been riding high with three straight wins, including a 17-15 victory over the Chargers, a narrow 28-27 win on the road against Miami, and a dominant 29-9 performance against the Bears last week at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Arizona Cardinals vs New York Jets NFL game.

Arizona Cardinals vs New York Jets: Date and kick-off time

The Cardinals will take on the Jets in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Date Sunday, November 10 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue State Farm Stadium Location Glendale, Arizona

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs New York Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Cardinals vs New York Jets

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 800 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 824 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona Cardinals vs New York Jets team news & key players

Arizona Cardinals

In their recent win over the Bears, possibly still shaken by their last-second loss to Washington, the Arizona Cardinals may have discovered a new offensive weapon in Emari Demercado. The speedy running back scored a 53-yard touchdown in the first half and was part of a dominant ground attack, with the team rushing for 213 yards against a strong Bears defense.

Arizona's defense also stepped up, limiting the Bears to just three field goals in the first half and holding them to a mere 241 total yards. However, this has not been a consistent trend for the Cardinals, who rank 31st in the NFL in third-down defense, allowing 49.2%. They give up 361.4 total yards per game (24th), with 228.6 of those coming through the air (24th) and 132.9 on the ground (22nd).

On offense, Kyler Murray is arguably the most dynamic quarterback in the NFC. He's completing 67.1% of his passes for 1,792 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. Murray is also a major threat on the ground, with 350 rushing yards and two touchdowns, trailing only James Conner (664 yards). Trey McBride is his top receiving target, with 45 catches for 481 yards, while rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. has 28 receptions for 445 yards and five touchdowns.

Cardinals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. O'Donnell Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Robinson Defensive Lineman Out Calf E. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Heel R. Fenton Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed P. Elflein Center Questionable Calf J. Ledbetter Defensive End Questionable Knee H. Howerton Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee J. Jones Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps J. Barton Offensive Lineman Out Toe D. Gardeck Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Prater Kicker Injured Reserve Knee W. Hernandez Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee B. Nichols Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Thompson Safety Questionable Undisclosed

New York Jets

The New York Jets haven't played since October 31, giving them extra time to recover from some key injuries, including to Aaron Rodgers (knee). The 40-year-old quarterback now has Davante Adams alongside Garrett Wilson, giving the offense a formidable receiving duo. The acquisition of Adams paved the way for the Jets to trade away wide receiver Mike Williams, who had been underwhelming with only 12 catches for 166 yards. They sent him to the Steelers in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

So far this season, Rodgers has completed 62.3% of his passes for 2,107 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Breece Hall leads the ground attack with 502 rushing yards and three touchdowns, though he’s averaging just 4.0 yards per carry. Wilson has been the primary target in the passing game, with 60 catches for 663 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, the Jets have been stellar, allowing only 290.8 yards per game, ranking 4th in the league, and 158.2 passing yards, good for 2nd. However, they will face a challenge in this game. C.J. Mosley, the linebacker, will miss this game due to a neck injury, while Allen Lazard is also out with a chest injury. Morgan Moses (knee) is listed as questionable.

Jets injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries L. Fotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee W. Schweitzer Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Hand M. Taylor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed Z. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle M. Carter Cornerback Questionable Back J. Ciarlo Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Riley Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring C. Mosley Linebacker Out Neck J. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles M. Moses Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee B. Smith Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Conklin Tight End Questionable Ankle C. Clark Safety Injured Reserve Ankle C. Surratt Linebacker Questionable Heel A. Vera-Tucker Guard Questionable Ankle X. Newman Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Neck A. Lazard Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Chest J. Hanson Offensive Lineman Out Hamstring G. Zuerlein Kicker Injured Reserve Knee S. Thomas Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee A. Seibert Kicker Questionable Hip

