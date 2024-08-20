Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers, including how to watch and team news.

The St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers to start a high-voltage MLB series on August 20, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT.

As of right now, the Cardinals are in second place within the NL Central with a record of 61–63 overall and 32–29 at home. Their batting average is .245, which is 13th across the league, and their on-base percentage is .309, which is 16th.

The Brewers, on the other hand, have a somewhat higher batting average of .253, which stands 8th in the big leagues. They are in first place in the NL Central and have a 72-52 record overall and a 34-28 mark on the road. Their on-base percentage of .331 is much higher and places third, showing that they are better at getting on base and creating chances to score.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSMW, BSWI

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers will clash with each other in an electrifying MLB game on August 20, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT at Busch Stadium, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date August 20, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT Venue Busch Stadium Location St. Louis, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers team news

St. Louis Cardinals team news

Alec Burleson dominates the team with 21 home runs, 70 RBIs, and a team-best .277 batting average. Burleson stands 29th in major league home runs and 31st in RBIs.

Brendan Donovan hits .270 this season with 27 doubles, one triple, 9 home runs, with 35 walks. He's 175th in homers as well as 78th in RBIs. Over his previous five games, Donovan has hit .353, with two doubles and two walks.

Nolan Arenado bats .268 including 17 doubles and 13 home runs, with 34 walks. He has a two-game batting streak, but he has .211 with two home runs, nd one walk, including three RBIs over his last five games.

St. Louis Cardinals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Matt Carpenter DH Lower back strain Out, 10-Day IL Michael Siani OF Oblique injury Out, 10-Day IL

Milwaukee Brewers team news

William Contreras has a .282 batting average, the best on the Brewers. In Major League Baseball, he is ranked 70th in home runs and 27th in RBIs.

Willy Adames has hit 22 home runs and driven in 85 runs. Right now, he ranks ninth in RBIs and 24th in home runs among major league players.

Brice Turang is making a .258 hitting average, including 39 walks, seven home runs, four triples, and 17 doubles this season.

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Blake Perkins OF Calf strain Out, 10-Day IL Christian Yelich OF Low back inflammation Out, 10-Day IL

St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 20, 2024 Erick Fedde Frankie Montas

St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record

Based on how they've competed against each other recently, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers could have a close game coming up. In the last five games between these two teams, the Brewers have won four of them. Notably, the Brewers won by counts of 11-2, 7-1, and 2-0, which shows how well they fought both offensively and defensively. Even though they lost 5-3 the next day, the Cardinals were able to even up their most recent games with a close 4-3 victory on May 12. From this trend, it looks like the Cardinals have shown they can handle tough games and come out on top, while the Brewers have displayed they can dominate. The Cardinals might win the game if they can take advantage of the Brewers' occasional flaws, or the Brewers might keep up their recent success.

Date Results May 12, 2024 Cardinals 4-3 Brewers May 12, 2024 Brewers 5-3 Cardinals May 11, 2024 Brewers 11-2 Cardinals May 10, 2024 Brewers 7-1 Cardinals Apr 21, 2024 Brewers 2-0 Cardinals

