How to watch today's Vancouver Canucks vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Philadelphia Flyers, including how to watch and team news.

The 2024-25 NHL season rolls on this Friday, October 11, with a cross-conference clash between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

For the Flyers, this game marks the start of their new campaign after finishing the 2023-24 season with a 38-33-11 record, which placed them sixth in the Metropolitan Division with 87 points. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to break their four-year streak of missing the playoffs.

The Canucks opened their season last Wednesday with a heartbreaker—a 6-5 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames. Despite a dominant 4-1 lead at the end of the first period, they let the Flames claw back to a 5-4 advantage midway through the third. J.T. Miller eventually forced the game into overtime, but the Canucks couldn’t seal the deal.

Vancouver Canucks vs Philadelphia Flyers: Date and puck-drop time

The Canucks and Flyers will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Friday, October 11, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Rogers Arena, in Vancouver, BC.

Date Friday, October 11, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Arena Location Vancouver, BC

How to watch Vancouver Canucks vs Philadelphia Flyers on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NBCSP, SNP

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live commentary of Vancouver Canucks vs Philadelphia Flyers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Vancouver Canucks vs Philadelphia Flyers team news

Vancouver Canucks team news & key players

The Canucks were narrowly outshot by Calgary, 26-24, in their season opener. Brock Boeser led Vancouver's offense with a pair of goals, while Quinn Hughes chipped in with two assists.

Arturs Silovs was in the crease for the Canucks, allowing six goals on 26 shots in that opening game. Last season, Silovs had limited action, going 3-0-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .881 save percentage in the regular season, and he recorded a 5-5 record with a .898 save percentage during the 2024 Stanley Cup run.

With Thatcher Demko still sidelined due to a knee injury, Silovs is expected to get the nod again on Friday. Kevin Lankinen, who went 11-6-0 with a 2.82 GAA during his time with the Nashville Predators in 2023-24, is waiting in the wings for his opportunity.

Philadelphia Flyers team news & key players

The Flyers had a solid outing last season but lacked the firepower to secure a postseason berth. Offensively, they struggled, ranking 27th in the league with an average of 2.82 goals per game and posting the NHL's lowest power-play percentage at 12.2%.

Defensively, the Flyers were middle-of-the-pack, ranking 18th in goals against per game (3.15) while boasting a strong penalty kill that was fourth-best in the league at 83.4%. Goalie Samuel Ersson ended the season with a 23-19-7 record, a 2.82 GAA, and a .890 save percentage. Carter Hart contributed with a 12-9-3 record, a 2.80 GAA, and a .906 save percentage.

The Flyers decided not to renew Hart’s contract after he faced legal troubles earlier this year. Ersson will now take over as the starting goalie, with Ivan Fedotov stepping in as the backup. Philadelphia’s roster remains relatively intact, relying heavily on their youthful core, led by Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett, who combined for 59 goals and 58 assists last season.

Vancouver Canucks vs Philadelphia Flyers head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 12/29/23 Canucks 1-4 Flyers NHL 10/18/23 Flyers 2-0 Canucks NHL 02/19/23 Canucks 6-2 Flyers NHL 10/16/22 Flyers 3-2 Canucks NHL 10/29/21 Canucks 1-2 Flyers NHL

