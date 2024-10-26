How to watch today's Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets, including how to watch and team news.

The Winnipeg Jets are set to take on the Calgary Flames in a clash between two of the NHL's top teams.

The hosts sit at 5-1-1 this season following a 4-2 loss to Carolina in their most recent outing. After falling behind 3-0, Calgary battled back to close the gap to 3-2 in the third period but couldn't secure the equalizer.

Meanwhile, the visitors improved to 7-0-0 with a thrilling 4-3 overtime win against the Seattle Kraken. Winnipeg had a 3-1 advantage heading into the third period, but Seattle rallied to even the score before Winnipeg clinched victory in the extra frame. With an impressive 7-0 record, the Jets remain the league’s only unbeaten team, while the Flames, standing at 5-1-1, hold first place in the Pacific Division.

Both teams aim to stay strong near the top of the Western Conference, promising an exciting showdown.

Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Scotiabank Saddeldome in Calgary, Alberta.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Saddeldome Location Calgary, Alberta

How to watch Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

How to listen to live commentary of Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets team news

Calgary Flames team news & key players

For Calgary, Jonathan Huberdeau and Conor Zary have led the charge with six goals and seven assists between them, anchoring the top line. They've been complemented by Martin Pospisil, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Nazem Kadri, who have chipped in with five goals and 10 assists. From the point, Rasmus Andersson and MacKenzie Weegar have boosted the offense, combining for six goals and seven assists, helping to elevate the team’s attack.

Winnipeg Jets team news & key players

Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Kyle Connor have been pivotal for the Jets' top lines, tallying 13 goals and 14 assists together. They've been well-supported by the rest of the offense, as Cole Perfetti, Mason Appleton, and Nino Niederreiter have combined for eight goals and 12 assists. On defense, Neal Pionk and Josh Morrissey have contributed two goals and 13 assists, generating plenty of opportunities from the blue line.

Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 05/10/24 Calgary Flames 2-3 Winnipeg Jets NHL 03/10/24 Winnipeg Jets 5-2 Calgary Flames NHL 05/04/24 Winnipeg Jets 5-2 Calgary Flames NHL 20/02/24 Calgary Flames 6-3 Winnipeg Jets NHL 12/10/23 Calgary Flames 5-3 Winnipeg Jets NHL

