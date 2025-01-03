How to watch Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Chicago Bulls will host the New York Knicks to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on January 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Bulls score 118.8 points per game, while the Knicks score 117.

The Bulls get more boards than the Knicks (44.8 per game vs. 42.9 per game), which gives them more control over the ball.

The Bulls also make more passes than the Knicks, with 29.2 assists every game compared to 28.1 for the Knicks.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Chicago Bulls will square off against the New York Knicks in an exciting NBA game on January 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date January 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Chicago Bulls team news

Zach LaVine scores an impressive 22.3 points a game and makes 50.3% of his field goals and 80.7% of his free throws.

Nikola Vučević gets 10.1 rebounds each game and 7.9 defensive rebounds.

Josh Giddey averages 6.8 assists and 2.7 turnovers over 27.3 minutes.

Chicago Bulls Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Torrey Craig Leg injury Day-to-Day SG, Ayo Dosunmu Achilles injury Day-to-Day

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson scores 25.2 points each game on 48.3% field goals and 82.5% free throws.

Karl-Anthony Towns grabs a lot of rebounds (13.7 per game), including 10.8 on defense.

OG Anunoby is blocking 1.15 shots per game.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Miles McBride Hamstring injury Day-to-Day C, Mitchell Robinson Ankle injury Out

Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks head-to-head record

The game might be a fiercely contested contest based on the Bulls and the Knicks' five previous head-to-head meetings. The Knicks have triumphed in three of their last five games, including a close one on the 14th of April 2024, 120–119, and a strong one on January 4, 2024, 116–100.

The Bulls' latest win, was on November 14th of 2024 by a score of 124-123, and another win on April 6th, 2024, was by a score of 108–100. This shows that they can pull off tight wins.

Although both teams consistently score a lot of points, the Knicks may have a slight edge going into this game due to their strong offensive performance. However, the Bulls are capable of keeping it close if they take advantage of their rebounding advantage and keep the ball.

Date Results Nov 14, 2024 Bulls 124-123 Knicks Apr 14, 2024 Knicks 120-119 Bulls Apr 10, 2024 Knicks 128-117 Bulls Apr 06, 2024 Bulls 108-100 Knicks Jan 04, 2024 Knicks 116-100 Bulls

