New York Knicks v Washington WizardsGetty Images Sport
Watch Bulls vs Knicks live on Fubo
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Chicago Bulls will host the New York Knicks to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on January 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Bulls score 118.8 points per game, while the Knicks score 117.

The Bulls get more boards than the Knicks (44.8 per game vs. 42.9 per game), which gives them more control over the ball.

The Bulls also make more passes than the Knicks, with 29.2 assists every game compared to 28.1 for the Knicks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Chicago Bulls will square off against the New York Knicks in an exciting NBA game on January 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

DateJanuary 4, 2025
Tip-off Time8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
VenueUnited Center
LocationChicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks live on:

  • TV channel: NBA TV
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM. 

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month. 

Chicago Bulls team news

Zach LaVine scores an impressive 22.3 points a game and makes 50.3% of his field goals and 80.7% of his free throws.

Nikola Vučević gets 10.1 rebounds each game and 7.9 defensive rebounds.

Josh Giddey averages 6.8 assists and 2.7 turnovers over 27.3 minutes.

Chicago Bulls Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status
SF, Torrey CraigLeg injuryDay-to-Day
SG, Ayo DosunmuAchilles injuryDay-to-Day

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson scores 25.2 points each game on 48.3% field goals and 82.5% free throws.

Karl-Anthony Towns grabs a lot of rebounds (13.7 per game), including 10.8 on defense.

OG Anunoby is blocking 1.15 shots per game.

New York Knicks injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
PG, Miles McBrideHamstring injuryDay-to-Day
C, Mitchell RobinsonAnkle injuryOut

Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks head-to-head record

The game might be a fiercely contested contest based on the Bulls and the Knicks' five previous head-to-head meetings. The Knicks have triumphed in three of their last five games, including a close one on the 14th of April 2024, 120–119, and a strong one on January 4, 2024, 116–100.

The Bulls' latest win, was on November 14th of 2024 by a score of 124-123, and another win on April 6th, 2024, was by a score of 108–100. This shows that they can pull off tight wins.

Although both teams consistently score a lot of points, the Knicks may have a slight edge going into this game due to their strong offensive performance. However, the Bulls are capable of keeping it close if they take advantage of their rebounding advantage and keep the ball.

DateResults
Nov 14, 2024Bulls 124-123 Knicks
Apr 14, 2024Knicks 120-119 Bulls
Apr 10, 2024Knicks 128-117 Bulls
Apr 06, 2024Bulls 108-100 Knicks
Jan 04, 2024Knicks 116-100 Bulls

