How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and the Memphis Grizzlies, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Chicago Bulls will host the Memphis Grizzlies to start a thrilling NBA action on November 23, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Bulls average 115.4 points per game, while the Grizzlies average 118.9 points, giving them a tiny scoring advantage.

Memphis also has the most rebounds, with 47.7 per game. This could be very important for controlling the game's pace and second-chance chances.

Additionally, the Grizzlies have 29.3 assists each game, which is slightly more than the Bulls' 28.2 assists per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Chicago Bulls and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet in an electrifying NBA clash on November 23, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date November 23, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Chicago Bulls and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Chicago Bulls team news

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine averages 22.0 points each game on 51.2% shooting and 79.6% free throws.

Nikola Vucevic is a key interior presence with 9.6 rebounds for each game, 7.5 defensively and 2.1 offensively.

Josh Giddey brings scoring ability with 6.4 assists each game however, he needs to control his 2.4 turnovers in 27.3 minutes.

Chicago Bulls Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Patrick Williams Foot injury Day-to-Day PG, Lonzo Ball Wrist injury Out

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.9 points each game while shooting 52.8% coming from the field along with 80.2% from the line for free throws.

Santi Aldama adds strength to Memphis' frontcourt with 7.1 rebounds per game, 5.6 defensively, and 1.5 offensively.

Scotty Pippen Jr. has 5.7 assists each game however needs to cut down on his 2.1 turnovers in 25.7 minutes.

Memphis Grizzlies Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Zach Edey Ankle injury Day-to-Day Marcus Smart Illness Day-to-Day

Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

The last five games between the Chicago Bulls and the Memphis Grizzlies have been very close. The Bulls have won four of those five games. Most of their games have had a lot of points and were decided by small scores. Their most recent matchup, on the 29th of October 2024, was close, but the Bulls won 126–123. In these games, Chicago's offense has regularly performed well, scoring more than 120 points four times. In their January 2024 blowout win, their defense really stepped up. Memphis, on the other hand, only won one game, a close one on October 13, 2024. This showed that they could push the Bulls but not always beat them. Both teams have strong attacks and players, so this game is going to be another exciting and close one. The winner may depend on how well they execute in the end.

Date Results Oct 29, 2024 Bulls 126-123 Grizzlies Oct 13, 2024 Grizzlies 124-121 Bulls Feb 09, 2024 Bulls 118-110 Grizzlies Jan 21, 2024 Bulls 125-96 Grizzlies Apr 03, 2023 Bulls 128-107 Grizzlies

More NBA news and coverage