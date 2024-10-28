How to watch today's Buffalo Sabers vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Buffalo Sabers and the Florida Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

The Florida Panthers are headed to KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, for a clash with the Buffalo Sabres. The Panthers currently lead the Atlantic Division with a 6-3-1 record, while the Sabres sit in fifth place with a 4-4-1 mark.

The Sabres continue their four-game homestand after securing a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. This triumph extended Buffalo's winning streak to three games and boosted their home record to 2-0-0 during this stretch.

The Florida Panthers head to Buffalo following a convincing 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday. This marked the fifth win in seven outings for the Panthers. They are in the middle of a four-game road swing, boasting a 2-0-0 record so far.

Buffalo Sabers vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Buffalo Sabers and Florida Panthers will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue KeyBank Center Location Buffalo, NY

How to watch Buffalo Sabers vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SCRIPPS, MSG-B

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

How to listen to live commentary of Buffalo Sabers vs Florida Panthers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Buffalo Sabers vs Florida Panthers team news

Buffalo Sabers team news & key players

The Buffalo Sabres have encountered similar issues in goal as the Florida Panthers. While the Panthers have thrived with their power play and shot volume, the Sabres have found a different path to victory. Buffalo has leaned heavily on their shooting accuracy, ranking 10th in the league with an 11.9% shooting percentage. Most of their scoring this season has occurred at even strength, as their power play has been virtually non-existent, sitting at the bottom of the league with a dismal 3.8%. Despite this, the Sabres are currently ranked seventh in the league for scoring.

In goal for Buffalo is expected to be Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. He has a 3-2-1 record over six games this season, with a goals-against average of 3.01 and a save percentage of .899. Last season, Luukkonen posted a record of 27-22-4 across 54 games, with a goals-against average of 2.57 and a save percentage of .910. On the other hand, Alex Tuch has three goals and six assists for the Sabres.

Florida Panthers team news & key players

The Florida Panthers have encountered challenges in goal this season. Currently, they are allowing an average of 28.5 shots against per game, placing them 13th in the league. Despite limiting the number of shots, the Panthers have surprisingly given up the 28th most goals this season. However, their offense has stepped up, ranking fifth in scoring and 15th in power play percentage. The potency of their attack will only increase with the anticipated return of forward Alexander Barkov on Monday, who has been sidelined for eight games due to a lower-body injury.

Expected to start in goal for the Panthers on Monday is Sergei Bobrovsky. He holds a record of 4-2-1 over seven games this season, with a goals-against average of 3.11 and a save percentage of .886. Last season, Bobrovsky achieved a record of 36-17-4 in 58 games, with a goals-against average of 2.37 and a save percentage of .915, culminating in him winning his first Stanley Cup.

Buffalo Sabers vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 10/13/24 Buffalo Sabres 5-2 Florida Panthers NHL 04/14/24 Florida Panthers 3-2 Buffalo Sabres NHL 02/28/24 Florida Panthers 3-2 Buffalo Sabres NHL 02/16/24 Buffalo Sabres 0-4 Florida Panthers NHL 04/05/23 Florida Panthers 2-1 Buffalo Sabres NHL

