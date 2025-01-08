How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NBA battle between the Milwaukee Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs is set to take place on January 8, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The Bucks are trying to end a three-game losing streak at home.

The Bucks have an 11–7 record at home and a 2–5 record in games decided by three points or less. They have also had a tough time in close games. Conversely, the Spurs are 6–10 on the road. The Spurs turn the ball over an average of 14.1 times per game, but they are 10-3 when they manage to win the turnover fight.

As of right now, the Bucks are hitting 47.8% from the court, which is 2.5% more than the 45.3% that their opponents have been able to shoot. Meanwhile, the Spurs have a 45.5% shooting percentage, which is only 0.2% better than the Bucks' opponents' shooting percentage.

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs will meet in an epic NBA game on January 8, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date January 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Milwaukee Bucks team news

This season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 31.6 points, grabbed 11.6 rebounds, and made 60.2% of his shots from his attempts and 60.5% of his free throws.

Damian Lillard provides 7.4 assists per game, produces 2.9 turnovers, and serves 36.1 minutes each game.

Milwaukee Bucks Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Khris Middleton Ankle injury Out

San Antonio Spurs team news

Victor Wembanyama has 25.6 points, grabs 10.8 rebounds, and is hitting 48.0% from his attempts and 87.3 percent from the free throw line.

Chris Paul has 8.4 assists, and 1.7 turnovers, with serves 29.1 minutes each game on average.

San Antonio Spurs Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs head-to-head record

The last five times the Bucks and the Spurs faced each other, Milwaukee clearly had an edge, winning three of those five games. The Bucks beat the Spurs by a score of 125–121 in their latest meeting, which was on January 5, 2024. This continued their impressive winning streak, which involved a 132-119 success in December of 2023 and a huge 130–94 win in March 2023. The Spurs' last win was in November 2022, when they beat the Bucks 111–93. However, they have had a tough time in the past two meetings against Milwaukee, which means that the Bucks' attack, anchored by Giannis Antetokounmpo along with Damian Lillard, could beat them again. Based on their recent results, Milwaukee looks like it will keep up its good action, especially since they have a lot of shooters and a lot of depth. San Antonio, on the other hand, will have to depend on its defense and control of the ball to have an opportunity.

Date Results Jan 05, 2024 Bucks 125-121 Spurs Dec 20, 2023 Bucks 132-119 Spurs Mar 23, 2023 Bucks 130-94 Spurs Nov 12, 2022 Spurs 111-93 Bucks Oct 31, 2021 Spurs 102-93 Bucks

