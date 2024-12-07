Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 14 game

Everything you need to know on how to watch Buccaneers versus Raiders 2024 NFL Week 14 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

It's an interconference showdown in the Sunshine State as two teams eager to claim victory square off on the gridiron. The Las Vegas Raiders hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers enter this clash riding a wave of momentum, aiming to notch their third consecutive win. With a victory and a little help from a Falcons loss, Tampa Bay could leap into the NFC South’s top spot, edging closer to securing another postseason berth.

Offensively, the Bucs have found their groove, thanks to the return of Mike Evans and the breakout performances of Bucky Irving. On defense, the dynamic pass-rushing duo of Calijah Kancey and Vita Vea has been a thorn in the side of opposing offenses. This matchup with the struggling Raiders appears to be a prime opportunity for Tampa Bay to continue their upward trajectory.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are coming off a heartbreaker. Despite having a chance to deliver the knockout blow against the Chiefs last week, they crumbled in the final minute while driving for a potential game-winning score. The loss marked Las Vegas' eighth straight defeat, dropping them to a dismal 2-10 record and cementing their position at the bottom of the AFC West. With their playoff hopes officially dashed, the Raiders are now playing for pride.

Tampa Bay, on the other hand, needed overtime to edge past Carolina on the road last week, securing their second straight win. The Buccaneers now sit at 6-6, tied with the Falcons atop the NFC South. However, Atlanta currently holds the tiebreaker due to their head-to-head advantage. Tampa Bay also trails Washington by 1.5 games in the race for the NFC's final wild card spot, making every win crucial as the playoff picture tightens.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game, plus plenty more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders: Date and kick-off time

The Buccaneers will take on the Raiders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Date Sunday, December 8 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. You can start a Fubo subscription for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 829 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 816 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders team news & key players

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

For the Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield has been the centerpiece of the offense, completing 288 of 407 pass attempts for 3,034 yards, with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s been sacked 28 times but remains a threat on the ground, contributing 229 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Bucky Irving leads Tampa Bay’s ground attack with 133 carries for 732 yards and six touchdowns, while Rachaad White adds 103 carries for 419 yards and two scores.

In the receiving corps, Mike Evans has been a standout with 39 receptions for 521 yards and seven touchdowns, while Chris Godwin has added 50 catches for 576 yards and five scores. Irving (35 catches, 285 yards), White (39 grabs, 303 yards, four touchdowns), Cade Otton (54 receptions, 506 yards, four touchdowns), and Sterling Shepherd (25 catches, 224 yards, one touchdown) round out the targets for Mayfield. Kicker Chase McLaughlin has been dependable, converting 34 of 36 extra-point attempts and 21 of 23 field goals, with his longest being a 56-yarder.

Buccaneers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Whitehead Safety Injured Reserve Pectoral S. Opeta Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Tryon-Shoyinka Linebacker Questionable Ankle S. Dennis Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Edmonds Running Back Injured Reserve Knee S. Dzansi Tackle Injured Reserve Knee T. Smith Safety Questionable Knee Z. Annexstad Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed K. Johnson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle E. Banks Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Palmer Wide Receiver Questionable Hip S. Peterson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Uguak Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed J. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Hamstring B. Irving Running Back Questionable Hip C. Godwin Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle M. Watts Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder J. Russell Linebacker Questionable Hamstring K. Britt Linebacker Out Ankle

Las Vegas Raiders team news

Gardner Minshew has completed 203 of 306 pass attempts this season, amassing 2,013 yards with nine touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He’s been brought down 29 times in the pocket and has contributed 58 rushing yards. Aidan O'Connell has connected on 75 of his 117 passes for 795 yards, throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions while being sacked six times. Desmond Ridder has also made brief appearances, completing 16 of 26 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown, adding five rushing yards.

In the backfield, Alexander Mattison leads the charge with 97 carries for 320 yards and three touchdowns. Zamir White has chipped in with 65 carries for 183 yards and a score, while Ameer Abdullah (35 carries, 149 yards, one touchdown) and Sincere McCormick (17 carries, 97 yards) provide additional depth.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers has been the focal point of the passing game, hauling in 84 receptions for 884 yards and four touchdowns. Supporting him are Jakobi Meyers (59 catches, 676 yards, two touchdowns), Tre Tucker (36 receptions, 425 yards, two touchdowns), and Mattison, who has added 25 catches for 245 yards and a score. On special teams, Daniel Carlson has been reliable, converting all 18 extra-point attempts and 23 of 28 field goal tries, including a season-long 54-yarder.

Raiders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Koonce Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Laube Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Foreman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Fox Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johanning Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Mayer Tight End Questionable Undisclosed B. Young Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Wilkins Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot M. Epps Safety Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Webb Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed Z. White Running Back Out Quadriceps L. Masterson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee D. Turner Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Collarbone J. Meyers Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle N. Hobbs Cornerback Out Ankle J. Bennett Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Mattison Running Back Questionable Ankle J. Shorter Tight End Doubtful Back G. Minshew Quarterback Injured Reserve Collarbone

More NFL news and coverage