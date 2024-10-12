How to watch today's Boston Bruins vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks, including how to watch and team news.

Saturday's NHL action gets underway with an afternoon showdown between the Los Angeles Kings and Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Both teams are already off the mark with a win each and will look to build momentum with another victory. This promises to be a thrilling contest between two solid lineups.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Bruins vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game, plus plenty more.

Boston Bruins vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: BSW, NESN

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live commentary of Boston Bruins vs Los Angeles Kings

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Boston Bruins vs Los Angeles Kings team news

Boston Bruins team news & key players

After a tense contract negotiation with star goalie Jeremy Swayman, the Bruins successfully re-signed him, and he proved his worth in Boston's opening win over the Montreal Canadiens. He’s just one of many key pieces in Boston’s lineup, alongside standout forwards David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, plus their rock on defense, Charlie McAvoy. Depth on the blue line is an area of concern for the Kings, especially with Drew Doughty sidelined, which could be an issue against Boston's potent offense, which has already produced 10 goals in two games.

Los Angeles Kings team news & key players

The Los Angeles Kings kicked off their season with a win over the Sabres and are set to face the Senators and Maple Leafs next. Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging three goals per game and converting 20 percent of their power-play opportunities. Anze Kopitar leads the team with three goals, Joel Edmundson has one assist, and Quinton Byfield has registered four shots on goal.

On defense, the Kings are conceding just one goal per game and have successfully killed off 100 percent of their opponents' power plays. Goalie Darcy Kuemper has been sharp, allowing only one goal on 33 shots faced.

Boston Bruins vs Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 04/10/24 Los Angeles Kings 4-1 Boston Bruins NHL 17/02/24 Boston Bruins 4-5 Los Angeles Kings NHL 22/10/23 Los Angeles Kings 2-4 Boston Bruins NHL 06/01/23 Los Angeles Kings 2-5 Boston Bruins NHL 16/12/22 Boston Bruins 2-3 Los Angeles Kings NHL

