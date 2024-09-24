How to watch today’s Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Preseason game between the Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals.

After a day off on Monday, the Washington Capitals (0-1) will resume their preseason activities on Tuesday night as they hit the road for the first time. The Capitals will travel to Boston for a same-day preseason matchup against the Bruins (0-1), marking the beginning of a back-to-back series.

On Sunday at Capital One Arena, the Capitals faced off against the Philadelphia Flyers in their preseason debut but came up short, losing 6-2. Meanwhile, the Bruins also suffered a defeat in their first preseason game, falling 3-2 to the Rangers on Sunday at TD Garden.

Everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals NHL game.

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

Boston Bruins will take on Washington Capitals in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, September 24, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: NHLN, ESPN+, SN1

Local TV channel: MNMT, NESN+

Streaming service: ESPN+

Subscription costs for ESPN+ start at $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals team news

Boston Bruins team news and players to watch

Boston fans will have another chance to see their team in action on Tuesday night as the Bruins host the Washington Capitals for their second preseason game at the Garden. Eight players who were part of the roster last season—Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown, Trent Frederic, Marc McLaughlin, Matt Poitras, Brandon Carlo, Hampus Lindholm, and Ian Mitchell—are set to be in the lineup.

The Bruins coaching staff will also get their first glimpse of goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, who was acquired from the Ottawa Senators in the trade for Linus Ullmark. Korpisalo is anticipated to share goaltending responsibilities with Michael DiPietro.

Forwards Fabian Lysell, Georgii Merkulov, Riley Tufte, and Jaxon Nelson, along with defensemen Jordan Oesterle and Bill Sweezey, will be playing in their second preseason game. Notably, Sweezey, Merkulov, and Nelson each recorded an assist during Boston's loss on Sunday night.

Washington Capitals team news and players to watch

Andrew Cristall and Ivan Miroshnichenko found the back of the net for Washington in the preseason opener, with Miroshnichenko scoring during a power play.

Center Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was traded from the Los Angeles Kings for Darcy Kuemper on June 19, along with left winger Ilya Protas, the 78th overall pick by Washington in June, are the standout players expected to take the ice at TD Garden.

The Capitals plan to give another opportunity to former high draft picks Terik Parascak (who recorded an assist in Sunday’s 6-2 loss to Philadelphia), Miroshnichenko (who scored a goal), and Cristall (who also scored) after their impressive performances in the preseason opener.

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 04/16/24 Washington Capitals 2-0 Boston Bruins NHL 03/31/24 Washington Capitals 2-3 Boston Bruins NHL 02/11/24 Boston Bruins 0-3 Washington Capitals NHL 10/04/23 Boston Bruins 4-5 Washington Capitals NHL 04/12/23 Boston Bruins 5-2 Washington Capitals NHL

