How to watch today's Boston Bruins vs Montreal Canadiens NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two longtime rivals from the Atlantic Division and the Original Six face off in Beantown, each looking to snag two points. The Montreal Canadiens (1-0-0) hit the road to take on the Boston Bruins (0-1-0) on Thursday evening.

Montreal started their season on the right foot with a gritty 1-0 victory over Toronto on Wednesday, holding strong in another Original Six showdown. Last season, the Canadiens ended with a record of 30-36-16, failing to make the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

The Bruins, on the other hand, opened their campaign with a tough 6-4 loss on the road against the defending champions, Florida, on Tuesday night.

Boston Bruins vs Montreal Canadiens: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Thursday, October 10, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Montreal Canadiens on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: RDS, TSN2, NESN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Boston Bruins vs Montreal Canadiens team news

Boston Bruins team news & key players

The Boston Bruins entered the 2024-25 campaign with optimism and doubts about their offseason changes. During the break, they made the tough decision to break up their goaltending duo, trading G Linus Ullmark to the Senators in exchange for G Joonas Korpisalo. After a contract standoff, G Jeremy Swayman finally inked an eight-year, $66 million deal just days before the season began, missing all of training camp in the process. This left Korpisalo in the net on opening night against Florida, where his performance fell short of expectations.

The Bruins showed early signs of increased physicality compared to last year, but their resolve was tested as they allowed four goals in the first period alone. Despite their 26 hits and eight takeaways, G Joonas Korpisalo struggled, letting six of the 35 shots he faced slip through. He did, however, manage to make six power-play saves. With this rocky start, the Bruins will likely look to get Swayman into the action as soon as possible to stabilize their goaltending.

Injury Report: D Alec Regula (knee) is on injured reserve, and C Matthew Poitras (undisclosed) is also listed on IR.

Montreal Canadiens team news & key players

The Montreal Canadiens managed to fend off a relentless offensive push from the Toronto Maple Leafs in their season opener, securing a 1-0 shutout victory. G Samuel Montembeault was the backbone of this win, turning away a remarkable 46 shots to keep the shutout and notch the 50th win of his career.

On the offensive side, Montreal put 27 shots on goal, finally breaking through on their seventh attempt of the game for the only goal of the night. Just over seven minutes into the contest, while on the power play, RW Cole Caufield capitalized on a precise pass from LW Juraj Slafkovsky that slid right across the Maple Leafs' net, blasting it in from the left side. D Mike Matheson led the team in ice time with a solid 26:35 and blocked four shots, while third-line winger RW Brendan Gallagher topped the Canadiens with four shots on goal in his 14 minutes on the ice.

Injury Update: LW Patrik Laine (knee) is sidelined for two to three months due to a preseason injury, and LW Rafael Harvey-Pinard (leg) is expected to be out until November as he recovers from surgery on a broken leg.

Boston Bruins vs Montreal Canadiens head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 03/15/24 Canadiens 1-2 Bruins NHL 01/21/24 Bruins 9-4 Canadiens NHL 11/19/23 Bruins 5-2 Canadiens NHL 11/12/23 Canadiens 3-2 Bruins NHL 04/14/23 Canadiens 4-5 Bruins NHL

