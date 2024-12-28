Cleveland Browns vs Miami Dolphins 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Browns versus Dolphins 2024 NFL Week 17 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Miami Dolphins must win out and rely on some favorable results elsewhere to keep their AFC playoff hopes alive. They did their part in Week 17, securing a crucial victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Browns handed the reins to rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson last week but managed only six points in a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns' 24-6 defeat marked their fourth consecutive loss, but it wasn't all doom and gloom, as it edged them closer to securing the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Their struggles stem from an anemic offense averaging a mere 16.3 points per game, ranking as the league's second-worst.

Heading into Sunday's game, the Dolphins (7-8) will be clinging to the hope that their playoff aspirations remain intact. Miami kept their postseason dreams afloat last week by delivering a decisive blow to the 49ers' playoff hopes. Jason Sanders was clutch, converting five field goals to seal the win. The Dolphins will know their postseason fate before kickoff, which could determine how seriously they approach the final stretch.

As for Cleveland, their offensive woes persist, even against a vulnerable Bengals defense. With another lackluster season coming to a close, Browns fans are now focused on their potential draft position. While their playoff hopes are long gone, the Browns could still play the role of spoiler in this contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Cleveland Browns vs Miami Dolphins 2024 Week 17 NFL game, plus plenty more.

Cleveland Browns vs Miami Dolphins: Date and kick-off time

The Browns will take on the Dolphins in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Sunday, December 29 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue Huntington Bank Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Miami Dolphins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst) and Jason McCourty (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Browns vs Miami Dolphins

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 807 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 819 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cleveland Browns vs Miami Dolphins team news & key players

Cleveland Browns team news

The Cleveland Browns' offense has been a weak spot this year, averaging just 307.2 yards and 16.3 points per game. After benching Jameis Winston, Cleveland has turned to rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has struggled. Thompson-Robinson has 1,148 passing yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions, with a 63.4% completion rate. Jerry Jeudy has been the Browns’ top target, recording 1,072 yards and four touchdowns on 72 receptions.

The running game, hindered by Nick Chubb's season-ending injury, now relies on Jerome Ford, who has contributed 543 yards and three touchdowns on 98 carries. With issues at quarterback, Cleveland will likely lean heavily on Ford, but they’ll face a stiff challenge against Miami's formidable defense.

On the defensive side, the Browns have been inconsistent, giving up 339.9 yards and 25.3 points per game. Their struggles extend to both the air and ground, allowing 212.5 passing yards and 127.4 rushing yards per game. Despite these issues, the defense boasts talent, including Myles Garrett, Jordan Hicks, and Devin Bush in the front seven, and Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit in the secondary.

Browns injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Chubb Running Back Injured Reserve Foot J. Wills Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Hurst Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle H. Adeniji Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back L. Wypler Center Injured Reserve Ankle D. Njoku Tight End Out Knee C. Hughlett Long Snapper Injured Reserve Ribs D. Jones Tackle Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Bell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip O. Okoronkwo Defensive End Out Knee A. Wright Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps J. Hudson Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Owusu-Koramoah Linebacker Injured Reserve Neck N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle J. Winston Quarterback Questionable Shoulder D. Watson Quarterback Injured Reserve Achilles T. Brown Defensive Back Injured Reserve Foot S. Harris Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Elbow G. Swaim Tight End Injured Reserve Concussion G. Newsome Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Tillman Wide Receiver Out Concussion J. Kunaszyk Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed

Miami Dolphins team news

The Miami Dolphins have been reliable on offense this season, averaging 328.5 yards and 20.3 points per game. Their attack has regained stability with Tua Tagovailoa back at quarterback following his earlier injury. Tagovailoa has been efficient, throwing for 2,867 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 72.9% of his passes. The receiving corps, while balanced, hasn’t quite lived up to expectations. Tyreek Hill leads the group with 834 yards and six touchdowns on 70 catches, while Jonnu Smith is close behind with 802 yards and six scores on 76 receptions.

The ground game has been a mixed bag, but De'Von Achane has impressed, rushing for 761 yards and five touchdowns on 182 attempts. While the offense hasn’t been as explosive as last year, they have an opportunity to thrive against a Cleveland Browns defense that has struggled mightily. Despite their individual talent, Cleveland's defensive unit has faltered, giving Miami a chance to move the ball effectively.

Defensively, the Dolphins have been stout. They rank sixth in total defense, surrendering 312.8 yards per game, and ninth in scoring defense, allowing 21.9 points per game. They've excelled against both the pass and the run, giving up just 210.8 passing yards and 102.1 rushing yards per game. The defensive front, led by Jordyn Brooks, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Zach Sieler, has been a force to be reckoned with. Meanwhile, the secondary has shined, thanks to standout performances from Jordan Poyer, Jevon Holland, and Jalen Ramsey.

Dolphins injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury B. Chubb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL D. Long Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed K. Smith Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Schwartz Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Smith Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Washington Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Phillips Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Tagovailoa Quarterback Questionable Hip T. Armstead Tackle Questionable Knee G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Head K. Fuller Cornerback Out Knee J. Poyer Safety Questionable Knee B. Berrios Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL A. Jackson Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee J. Waddle Wide Receiver Questionable Knee T. Hill Wide Receiver Questionable Wrist T. Conner Tight End Injured Reserve Knee J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Eskridge Wide Receiver Questionable Knee A. Walker Linebacker Out Knee T. Bowser Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee E. Apple Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring M. Maye Safety Injured Reserve Ankle

