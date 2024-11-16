Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons 2024 Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Atlanta Falcons are on the road this Sunday, heading to Denver to face the Broncos in a compelling inter-conference clash.
Atlanta missed a golden opportunity to secure a vital divisional victory last week, falling 20-17 to the Saints in a frustrating contest. A rare off-day for kicker Younghoe Koo, who missed three field goals for the first time in his career, proved costly. The Falcons now sit at 6-4, with hopes of bouncing back against Denver.
The Denver Broncos came within seconds of pulling off their most significant win of the season, an upset on the road against the unbeaten Chiefs. However, a game-winning 35-yard field goal attempt by Will Lutz was blocked as time expired, resulting in a crushing 16-14 loss. Now at 5-5, Denver looks to regroup as they return home to face Atlanta.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons NFL game, plus plenty more.
Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons: Date and kick-off time
The Broncos will take on the Falcons in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver.
|Date
|Sunday, November 17
|Kick-off Time
|4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Empower Field
|Location
|Mile High, Denver
How to watch Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons on TV & stream live online
TV channel: Fox
Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 809 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 801 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons team news & key players
Denver Broncos team news
Rookie quarterback Bo Nix delivered a poised performance for the Broncos, throwing for 215 yards and two touchdowns in a hostile environment. His primary target was Courtland Sutton, who tallied six receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown. The Broncos managed 260 yards of total offense and converted 7-of-13 third downs.
On defense, Denver consistently applied pressure, limiting the Chiefs to 300 total yards and a 7-of-16 third-down conversion rate. The unit racked up four sacks and five tackles for loss in the effort.
Broncos injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|E. Greenidge
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Hellams
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|R. Moore
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|R. Burns
|Running Back
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Undisclosed
|B. Trice
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|H. Hand
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|F. Darby
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Orhorhoro
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Jackson
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|D. Harris
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Triceps
|T. Vaval
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Tarpley
|Safety
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Coll
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|K. Smith
|Fullback
|Questionable
|Ankle
|R. Swoboda
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Hamilton
|Cornerback
|Out
|Pectoral
|M. Pruitt
|Tight End
|Doubtful
|Knee
|J. Smith-Williams
|Defensive Lineman
|Out
|Lower Leg
|D. Dalman
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|T. Andersen
|Linebacker
|Out
|Knee
|D. Alford
|Cornerback
|Out
|Hamstring
|M. Abernathy
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|L. Carter
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|J. Bertrand
|Linebacker
|Out
|Concussion
|M. Hughes
|Cornerback
|Out
|Neck
|T. Graham
|Defensive Lineman
|Out
|Pectoral
|C. Woerner
|Tight End
|Out
|Concussion
Atlanta Falcons team news
For the Falcons, Kirk Cousins threw for 306 yards but was marred by an interception and a fumble. Running back Bijan Robinson shone with a standout performance, rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns as part of an Atlanta offense that amassed 468 total yards.
However, defensively, the Falcons struggled to make game-changing plays, allowing 365 yards to the Saints. Kaden Ellis led the charge with 12 tackles, but Atlanta failed to record a sack or force any turnovers, leaving their defense wanting in critical moments.
Falcons injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|D. Turner-Yell
|Safety
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee - ACL
|R. Perkins
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Q. Bailey
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|D. Sanders
|Linebacker
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Achilles
|J. Miller
|Nose Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Reynolds
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Finger
|D. Nchami
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|B. Jones
|Safety
|Questionable
|Abdomen
|A. Singleton
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|T. Badie
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Back
|A. Blackson
|Defensive Lineman
|Out
|Undisclosed
|W. Sherman
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|K. Hayes
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Virgil
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Ankle
|B. Niemann
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed