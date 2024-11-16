Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons 2024 Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Broncos versus Falcons 2024 NFL Week 11 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Atlanta Falcons are on the road this Sunday, heading to Denver to face the Broncos in a compelling inter-conference clash.

Atlanta missed a golden opportunity to secure a vital divisional victory last week, falling 20-17 to the Saints in a frustrating contest. A rare off-day for kicker Younghoe Koo, who missed three field goals for the first time in his career, proved costly. The Falcons now sit at 6-4, with hopes of bouncing back against Denver.

The Denver Broncos came within seconds of pulling off their most significant win of the season, an upset on the road against the unbeaten Chiefs. However, a game-winning 35-yard field goal attempt by Will Lutz was blocked as time expired, resulting in a crushing 16-14 loss. Now at 5-5, Denver looks to regroup as they return home to face Atlanta.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons NFL game, plus plenty more.

Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons: Date and kick-off time

The Broncos will take on the Falcons in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver.

Date Sunday, November 17 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue Empower Field Location Mile High, Denver

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Fox

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 809 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 801 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons team news & key players

Denver Broncos team news

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix delivered a poised performance for the Broncos, throwing for 215 yards and two touchdowns in a hostile environment. His primary target was Courtland Sutton, who tallied six receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown. The Broncos managed 260 yards of total offense and converted 7-of-13 third downs.

On defense, Denver consistently applied pressure, limiting the Chiefs to 300 total yards and a 7-of-16 third-down conversion rate. The unit racked up four sacks and five tackles for loss in the effort.

Broncos injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury E. Greenidge Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Hellams Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee R. Burns Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Undisclosed B. Trice Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Hand Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Orhorhoro Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Harris Defensive Lineman Questionable Triceps T. Vaval Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed T. Tarpley Safety Questionable Undisclosed R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Smith Fullback Questionable Ankle R. Swoboda Tackle Questionable Undisclosed A. Hamilton Cornerback Out Pectoral M. Pruitt Tight End Doubtful Knee J. Smith-Williams Defensive Lineman Out Lower Leg D. Dalman Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle T. Andersen Linebacker Out Knee D. Alford Cornerback Out Hamstring M. Abernathy Safety Injured Reserve Knee L. Carter Linebacker Injured Reserve Concussion J. Bertrand Linebacker Out Concussion M. Hughes Cornerback Out Neck T. Graham Defensive Lineman Out Pectoral C. Woerner Tight End Out Concussion

Atlanta Falcons team news

For the Falcons, Kirk Cousins threw for 306 yards but was marred by an interception and a fumble. Running back Bijan Robinson shone with a standout performance, rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns as part of an Atlanta offense that amassed 468 total yards.

However, defensively, the Falcons struggled to make game-changing plays, allowing 365 yards to the Saints. Kaden Ellis led the charge with 12 tackles, but Atlanta failed to record a sack or force any turnovers, leaving their defense wanting in critical moments.

Falcons injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Turner-Yell Safety Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL R. Perkins Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed Q. Bailey Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle D. Sanders Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Achilles J. Miller Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Finger D. Nchami Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed B. Jones Safety Questionable Abdomen A. Singleton Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Badie Running Back Injured Reserve Back A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed W. Sherman Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Virgil Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle B. Niemann Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed

