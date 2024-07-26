How to watch and listen to today’s Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

What to know about the MLB matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Miami Marlins.

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Miami Marlins on July 26, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee has a great overall record of 59-43 and a home record of 29-17. The Brewers have a 20-6 record in games when they have hit two or more home runs, demonstrating their effectiveness in these types of contests.

Miami, on the other side, has struggled, going 15-32 on the road and 37-66 overall. The Marlins have a 27-12 record in those games, but they have found success when they outhit their opponents.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will face each other.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.TV

Local TV channel: BSWI

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time

Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Miami Marlins in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 26, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA.

Date July 26, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET Venue American Family Field Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins team news

Milwaukee Brewers team news

This season, William Contreras has been a reliable player for the Milwaukee Brewers. Contreras, the catcher wearing number 24, has a batting average of.284, which attests to his dependability on the plate. Along with 11 home runs and a respectable amount of RBIs, he has amassed 113 hits, which has greatly aided the team's offensive efforts.

The shortstop wearing number 27, Willy Adames, has also been a vital member of the Brewers' lineup. Adames has hit 97 hits and driven in 68 runs with a batting average of.249. His efforts are vital at critical times, which adds great value to his position in the starting lineup.

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Christian Yelich LF Back 10-Day IL Joe Ross SP Back 15-Day IL

Miami Marlins team news

Bryan De La Cruz, a prominent player this season, is the left fielder for the Miami Marlins and wears jersey number 14. Having amassed 99 hits and a batting average of.241, he has demonstrated his ability to reach base. With 17 home runs, De La Cruz has also added power to the lineup and has been the team's reliable run generator.

Jazz Chisholm, the center fielder wearing number two, has also contributed significantly. Despite his batting average of.249, he has 95 hits and 50 RBIs. Chisholm is an important member of the Marlins due to his ability to drive in runs and his general fielding prowess.

Miami Marlins injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Dane Myers RF Ankle 10-Day IL Braxton Garrett SP Elbow 15-Day IL

Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July 26, 2024 Freddy Peralta Trevor Rogers

Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins head-to-head record

The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers have had highly contested games in their previous five meetings. These five games have seen four wins for the Marlins, demonstrating their ability to overcome the Brewers in close games. On May 23, 2024, the Marlins prevailed just 1-0 in their most recent meeting, showcasing their formidable defense. On May 22, 2024, the Brewers defeated the Marlins 7–5, demonstrating their ability to outscore the team. These previous results suggest that the forthcoming game will be competitive, with both sides having a good chance of winning based on how well they play.

Date Results May 23, 2024 Marlins 1-0 Brewers May 22, 2024 Marlins 5-7 Brewers May 21, 2024 Marlins 3-2 Brewers Sep 24, 2023 Marlins 6-1 Brewers Sep 24, 2023 Marlins 5-4 Brewers

