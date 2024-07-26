How to watch and listen to today’s Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Miami Marlins on July 26, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, to begin a three-game series.
Milwaukee has a great overall record of 59-43 and a home record of 29-17. The Brewers have a 20-6 record in games when they have hit two or more home runs, demonstrating their effectiveness in these types of contests.
Miami, on the other side, has struggled, going 15-32 on the road and 37-66 overall. The Marlins have a 27-12 record in those games, but they have found success when they outhit their opponents.
This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will face each other.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.TV
Local TV channel: BSWI
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time
Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Miami Marlins in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 26, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA.
|Date
|July 26, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET
|Venue
|American Family Field
|Location
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins team news
Milwaukee Brewers team news
This season, William Contreras has been a reliable player for the Milwaukee Brewers. Contreras, the catcher wearing number 24, has a batting average of.284, which attests to his dependability on the plate. Along with 11 home runs and a respectable amount of RBIs, he has amassed 113 hits, which has greatly aided the team's offensive efforts.
The shortstop wearing number 27, Willy Adames, has also been a vital member of the Brewers' lineup. Adames has hit 97 hits and driven in 68 runs with a batting average of.249. His efforts are vital at critical times, which adds great value to his position in the starting lineup.
Milwaukee Brewers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Christian Yelich
|LF
|Back
|10-Day IL
|Joe Ross
|SP
|Back
|15-Day IL
Miami Marlins team news
Bryan De La Cruz, a prominent player this season, is the left fielder for the Miami Marlins and wears jersey number 14. Having amassed 99 hits and a batting average of.241, he has demonstrated his ability to reach base. With 17 home runs, De La Cruz has also added power to the lineup and has been the team's reliable run generator.
Jazz Chisholm, the center fielder wearing number two, has also contributed significantly. Despite his batting average of.249, he has 95 hits and 50 RBIs. Chisholm is an important member of the Marlins due to his ability to drive in runs and his general fielding prowess.
Miami Marlins injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Dane Myers
|RF
|Ankle
|10-Day IL
|Braxton Garrett
|SP
|Elbow
|15-Day IL
Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 26, 2024
|Freddy Peralta
|Trevor Rogers
Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins head-to-head record
The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers have had highly contested games in their previous five meetings. These five games have seen four wins for the Marlins, demonstrating their ability to overcome the Brewers in close games. On May 23, 2024, the Marlins prevailed just 1-0 in their most recent meeting, showcasing their formidable defense. On May 22, 2024, the Brewers defeated the Marlins 7–5, demonstrating their ability to outscore the team. These previous results suggest that the forthcoming game will be competitive, with both sides having a good chance of winning based on how well they play.
|Date
|Results
|May 23, 2024
|Marlins 1-0 Brewers
|May 22, 2024
|Marlins 5-7 Brewers
|May 21, 2024
|Marlins 3-2 Brewers
|Sep 24, 2023
|Marlins 6-1 Brewers
|Sep 24, 2023
|Marlins 5-4 Brewers