Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, including how to watch and team news.

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a thrilling MLB action on September 19, 2024, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT.

The Diamondbacks score 5.47 runs per game, which is the most in the league. The Brewers are not far behind, scoring 4.85 runs per game, which is good for fourth place.

Arizona's batting average is .264, which is suitable for second place across the league, while Milwaukee is .250, which is 8th.

The Diamondbacks have a small edge when it comes to getting on base as well. They have the best on-base percentage in the league (.337), while the Brewers are in fourth place with a good .328.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time

The Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 19, 2024, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT, at American Family Field, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date September 19, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue American Family Field Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Milwaukee Brewers powerhouse Willy Adames has 32 home runs, a .249 hitting average, and 109 RBIs.

William Contreras' .281 batting average, and a .363 on-base percentage, with a .470 slugging percentage support the lineup.

Tobias Myers has kept the pitching staff together with a 3.07 ERA, eight wins, and five losses.

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Nick Mears RHP Right forearm inflammation Out, 15-Day IL Bryse Wilson RHP Right oblique strain Out, 15-Day IL

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Ketel Marte has hit 32 home runs, and a .292 batting average with 87 RBIs, boosting the team's offense.

Eugenio Suárez provides consistent run results with twenty-eight home runs, 96 RBIs, with a .255 batting average.

Zac Gallen's 3.61 ERA, 12 wins, and six losses have stabilized the Diamondbacks' pitching lineup.

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Lourdes Gurriel OF Strained left calf Out, 10-Day IL Ryne Nelson RHP Shoulder inflammation Out, 15-Day IL

Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks projected starting pitchers

Date Milwaukee Brewers Arizona Diamondbacks September 19, 2024 Tobias Myers Brandon Pfaadt

Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks have both been able to score a lot of runs. This game could be no different. In their most recent game, on the 16th of September 2024, the Diamondbacks beat the Brewers 11–10 in a close game. The day before, the Milwaukee Brewers won with a 15–8 win. The Brewers also won a close game 2-1 on September 14, showing that they can win games with few runs. But in October 2023, the Diamondbacks won both games, by scores of 5-2 and 6-3. Because of these results, you can expect another close game in which both teams could score a lot of runs. However, it might also come down to great pitching, especially if the same trends happen again.

Date Results Sep 16, 2024 Diamondbacks 11-10 Brewers Sep 15, 2024 Brewers 15-8 Diamondbacks Sep 14, 2024 Brewers 2-1 Diamondbacks Oct 05, 2023 Diamondbacks 5-2 Brewers Oct 04, 2023 Diamondbacks 6-3 Brewers

