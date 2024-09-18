The Milwaukee Brewers are set to host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a thrilling MLB action on September 19, 2024, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT.
The Diamondbacks score 5.47 runs per game, which is the most in the league. The Brewers are not far behind, scoring 4.85 runs per game, which is good for fourth place.
Arizona's batting average is .264, which is suitable for second place across the league, while Milwaukee is .250, which is 8th.
The Diamondbacks have a small edge when it comes to getting on base as well. They have the best on-base percentage in the league (.337), while the Brewers are in fourth place with a good .328.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: FOX
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time
The Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 19, 2024, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT, at American Family Field, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
|Date
|September 19, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
|Venue
|American Family Field
|Location
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Milwaukee Brewers team news
Milwaukee Brewers powerhouse Willy Adames has 32 home runs, a .249 hitting average, and 109 RBIs.
William Contreras' .281 batting average, and a .363 on-base percentage, with a .470 slugging percentage support the lineup.
Tobias Myers has kept the pitching staff together with a 3.07 ERA, eight wins, and five losses.
Milwaukee Brewers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Nick Mears
|RHP
|Right forearm inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Bryse Wilson
|RHP
|Right oblique strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Ketel Marte has hit 32 home runs, and a .292 batting average with 87 RBIs, boosting the team's offense.
Eugenio Suárez provides consistent run results with twenty-eight home runs, 96 RBIs, with a .255 batting average.
Zac Gallen's 3.61 ERA, 12 wins, and six losses have stabilized the Diamondbacks' pitching lineup.
Arizona Diamondbacks injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Lourdes Gurriel
|OF
|Strained left calf
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Ryne Nelson
|RHP
|Shoulder inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|September 19, 2024
|Tobias Myers
|Brandon Pfaadt
Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record
Based on their last five meetings, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks have both been able to score a lot of runs. This game could be no different. In their most recent game, on the 16th of September 2024, the Diamondbacks beat the Brewers 11–10 in a close game. The day before, the Milwaukee Brewers won with a 15–8 win. The Brewers also won a close game 2-1 on September 14, showing that they can win games with few runs. But in October 2023, the Diamondbacks won both games, by scores of 5-2 and 6-3. Because of these results, you can expect another close game in which both teams could score a lot of runs. However, it might also come down to great pitching, especially if the same trends happen again.
|Date
|Results
|Sep 16, 2024
|Diamondbacks 11-10 Brewers
|Sep 15, 2024
|Brewers 15-8 Diamondbacks
|Sep 14, 2024
|Brewers 2-1 Diamondbacks
|Oct 05, 2023
|Diamondbacks 5-2 Brewers
|Oct 04, 2023
|Diamondbacks 6-3 Brewers