Ketel Marte Arizona DiamondbacksGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, including how to watch and team news.

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a thrilling MLB action on September 19, 2024, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT.

The Diamondbacks score 5.47 runs per game, which is the most in the league. The Brewers are not far behind, scoring 4.85 runs per game, which is good for fourth place.

Arizona's batting average is .264, which is suitable for second place across the league, while Milwaukee is .250, which is 8th.

The Diamondbacks have a small edge when it comes to getting on base as well. They have the best on-base percentage in the league (.337), while the Brewers are in fourth place with a good .328.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time

The Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 19, 2024, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT, at American Family Field, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

DateSeptember 19, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
VenueAmerican Family Field
LocationMilwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Milwaukee Brewers powerhouse Willy Adames has 32 home runs, a .249 hitting average, and 109 RBIs.

William Contreras' .281 batting average, and a .363 on-base percentage, with a .470 slugging percentage support the lineup.

Tobias Myers has kept the pitching staff together with a 3.07 ERA, eight wins, and five losses.

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Nick MearsRHPRight forearm inflammationOut, 15-Day IL
Bryse WilsonRHPRight oblique strainOut, 15-Day IL

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Ketel Marte has hit 32 home runs, and a .292 batting average with 87 RBIs, boosting the team's offense.

Eugenio Suárez provides consistent run results with twenty-eight home runs, 96 RBIs, with a .255 batting average.

Zac Gallen's 3.61 ERA, 12 wins, and six losses have stabilized the Diamondbacks' pitching lineup.

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Lourdes GurrielOFStrained left calfOut, 10-Day IL
Ryne NelsonRHPShoulder inflammationOut, 15-Day IL

Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks projected starting pitchers

DateMilwaukee BrewersArizona Diamondbacks
September 19, 2024Tobias MyersBrandon Pfaadt

Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks have both been able to score a lot of runs. This game could be no different. In their most recent game, on the 16th of September 2024, the Diamondbacks beat the Brewers 11–10 in a close game. The day before, the Milwaukee Brewers won with a 15–8 win. The Brewers also won a close game 2-1 on September 14, showing that they can win games with few runs. But in October 2023, the Diamondbacks won both games, by scores of 5-2 and 6-3. Because of these results, you can expect another close game in which both teams could score a lot of runs. However, it might also come down to great pitching, especially if the same trends happen again.

DateResults
Sep 16, 2024Diamondbacks 11-10 Brewers
Sep 15, 2024Brewers 15-8 Diamondbacks
Sep 14, 2024Brewers 2-1 Diamondbacks
Oct 05, 2023Diamondbacks 5-2 Brewers
Oct 04, 2023Diamondbacks 6-3 Brewers

