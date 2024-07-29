How to watch and listen to today’s Milwaukee Brewers vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to host the Atlanta Braves in a thrilling MLB matchup on July 29, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, to begin a three-game home series.
The Brewers have performed exceptionally well, with an overall record of 60-45 and a formidable 30-19 record at home. They have also boasted a 44-4 record while outhitting their opponents.
On the other hand, the Braves are 26-27 when playing away from home and have an overall record of 56-48. Atlanta's pitching staff is second in the National League with a 3.48 ERA as a whole, demonstrating their exceptional play.
This Monday's game will be these two teams' first season meeting.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Milwaukee Brewers vs Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: Bally Sports
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers vs Atlanta Braves
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Milwaukee Brewers vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time
Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Atlanta Braves in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 29, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at American Family Field, in Milwaukee, WI, USA.
|Date
|July 29, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|American Family Field
|Location
|Milwaukee, WI
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Milwaukee Brewers vs Atlanta Braves team news
Milwaukee Brewers team news
For the Brewers, William Contreras has been a standout player, batting.286 with 26 doubles, a triple, and 11 home runs.
In the meantime, in his previous ten games, Rhys Hoskins is 7-for-32 with three home runs and a double.
Milwaukee Brewers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Christian Yelich
|LF
|Back
|10-Day IL
|Joe Ross
|SP
|Back
|15-Day IL
Atlanta Braves team news
Austin Riley, who is hitting.254 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, and 42 RBIs, has made a major contribution to the Braves.
Over the last ten games, Travis d'Arnaud has been quite effective, going 12-for-29 with two home runs and a double.
Atlanta Braves injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Ozzie Albies
|INF
|Wrist
|10-Day IL
|Hurston Waldrep
|SP
|Elbow
|15-Day IL
Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 29, 2024
|Colin Rea
|Grant Holmes
Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves head-to-head record
The Atlanta Braves have shown a strong offensive presence against the Milwaukee Brewers in their past five head-to-head meetings, outscoring them in four of the five games. Recent high-scoring games for the Braves with totals of 8, 11, and 10 runs suggest a strong lineup capable of tallying big totals. The Brewers, on the other hand, have had difficulty keeping up and have only managed one victory, a close 4-3 victory. In light of this pattern, the Braves will probably continue to use their offensive advantages in the next game, while the Brewers will need to improve their pitching and defense in order to defeat Atlanta's powerful hitters and win.
|Date
|Results
|July 30, 2023
|Braves 8-6 Brewers
|July 30, 2023
|Braves 11-5 Brewers
|July 29, 2023
|Braves 10-7 Brewers
|July 23, 2023
|Braves 4-2 Brewers
|July 22, 2023
|Brewers 4-3 Braves