How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Knicks are set to face off against the reigning NBA Champions, the Boston Celtics, in the opening game of the 2024 NBA regular season on Tuesday night.

Boston comes into this season with plenty of momentum, having posted a 64-18 record on their way to securing their 18th NBA title. The Celtics also impressed during the preseason, finishing with a 4-1 record while averaging 121.8 points per game, the second-highest in the league.

On the other hand, the Knicks are aiming to build on their strong 2023-24 campaign, where they secured second place in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record, trailing only the Celtics. Their postseason run ended in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after a hard-fought seven-game series loss to the Pacers.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will take on the New York Knicks in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks live on:

National TV : TNT/TSN

: TNT/TSN Streaming service: MAX

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio

Boston Celtics team news

Boston forward Jayson Tatum will be out to further solidify his reputation after what could have been a triumphant offseason took an unexpected turn when he found himself sidelined by the Olympic team. Tatum, who averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game while capturing his first championship, has plenty to prove.

The Celtics stormed through the 2024 NBA playoffs, compiling a dominant 16-3 record and winning by an average margin of 8.1 points per game. They look nearly unstoppable and are strong contenders to defend their title. However, they will have to manage without Kristaps Porzingis until at least Christmas. To fill the gap, Boston plans to rotate their options at center, even using a small-ball approach with Tatum anchoring the lineup when necessary.

Joe Mazzulla is going start with his strongest lineup, which includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Al Horford.

New York Knicks team news

The Knicks' leadership revamped the roster during the offseason with hopes of securing their first championship since 1973. Jalen Brunson and newcomer Karl-Anthony Towns will be crucial in driving the offense as the team embarks on a new campaign.

Brunson is poised to take on a bigger role for New York, coming off a stellar performance with 33 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 assists. Meanwhile, Towns, the latest addition to the Knicks, is set to make a significant impact. Last season, he averaged 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, shooting an impressive 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from three-point range. With his versatile skill set, expect Towns to be a key figure in the Knicks' offensive schemes as he integrates with his new squad.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/12/24 Boston Celtics 109-118 New York Knicks NBA 02/25/24 New York Knicks 102-116 Boston Celtics NBA 12/09/23 Boston Celtics 133-123 New York Knicks NBA 11/14/23 Boston Celtics 114-98 New York Knicks NBA 10/26/23 New York Knicks 104-108 Boston Celtics NBA

