How to watch today's Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

In a classic showdown, the Boston Bruins (4-4-0) welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs (3-4-1) to TD Garden on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EST.

In a classic showdown, the Boston Bruins (4-4-0) welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs (3-4-1) to TD Garden on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Surprisingly, the hosts find themselves in seventh place in the Atlantic Division with seven points across eight games and are coming off back-to-back losses.

The visitors, currently fifth in the Atlantic with eight points from eight games, also enter this matchup on a two-game losing streak.



Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NHLN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live commentary of Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Boston Bruins team news & key players

David Pastrnak gave it his all, firing seven shots and netting one goal, though no other teammate could keep pace with his output. Justin Brazeau contributed the Bruins’ second goal, while Jeremy Swayman recorded 27 saves out of 31 shots faced. As anticipated, Pastrnak leads the team in points with six, sharing the top spot with Cole Koepke for now.

Toronto Maple Leafs team news & key players

Oliver Ekman-Larsson netted the only goal for the Maple Leafs, with assists from Morgan Rielly and John Tavares. Tavares registered an impressive seven shots on goal, while Joseph Woll saved 22 of 26 shots in the game.

Currently, William Nylander and Mitch Marner share the team lead in points with seven each. Nylander tops the scoring with five goals, while Marner leads in assists with six. Bobby McCann holds a team-best +6 rating this season, and Max Domi has already logged 17 penalty minutes.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 05/05/24 Boston Bruins 2-1 Toronto Maple Leafs NHL 03/05/24 Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 Boston Bruins NHL 01/05/24 Boston Bruins 1-2 Toronto Maple Leafs NHL 28/04/24 Toronto Maple Leafs 1-3 Boston Bruins NHL 25/04/24 Toronto Maple Leafs 2-4 Boston Bruins NHL

