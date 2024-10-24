How to watch today's Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Dallas Stars, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Stars are set to take on the Boston Bruins as both teams aim to build on their strong early-season form.

The Stars currently hold a 5-2 record, placing them second in the Central Division, while the Bruins sit at 3-3-1, hovering mid-table in the Atlantic Division. Both squads are eager to bounce back from recent setbacks, setting the stage for an exciting matchup.

Dallas fell 4-2 to the Buffalo Sabres in their most recent road game on October 22, while Boston suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Nashville Predators in their last away contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars NHL game, plus plenty more.

Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Thursday, October 24 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NESN

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live commentary of Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars team news

Boston Bruins team news & key players

The Boston Bruins have been inconsistent as they prepare for this matchup. Their most recent outing against the Nashville Predators saw them blanked in a 4-0 loss, with the offense unable to find the back of the net despite 33 shots on goal. Jeremy Swayman was under siege, facing 41 shots and saving 38, but it wasn’t enough to keep them in the game.

The Bruins are averaging 3.0 goals per game, but their defense has been shaky, allowing 3.43 goals per contest. Ranked 19th in offense and 20th in defense, Boston will need a much stronger defensive showing to handle the pressure in this game.

Dallas Stars team news & key players

The Dallas Stars have had an impressive start to the season, despite some struggles on offense, averaging just 2.71 goals per game. Logan Stankoven and Roope Hintz have been productive, combining for three goals and 11 assists, but beyond them, the offense has faltered. Only five skaters have managed to score more than two goals, making the Stars' attack somewhat predictable and easier for opposing defenses to neutralize.

While the offense has stumbled, the Stars' defense has been exceptional, conceding just 1.86 goals per game. Thomas Harley and Esa Lindell anchor the top pairing, while Miro Heiskanen, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Nils Lundkvist have added depth. In goal, Jake Oettinger has been stellar, boasting a .941 save percentage and a 1.81 goals-against average on 152 shots faced, with 6.4 goals saved above average.

Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 02/19/24 Boston Bruins 4-3 Dallas Stars NHL 11/07/23 Dallas Stars 2-3 Boston Bruins NHL 02/15/23 Dallas Stars 2-3 Boston Bruins NHL 10/26/22 Boston Bruins 3-1 Dallas Stars NHL 01/31/22 Dallas Stars 6-1 Boston Bruins NHL

