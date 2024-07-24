This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Nicolas Valentini Boca JuniorsGetty
Copa Sudamericana
team-logo
team-logo
WATCH WITH 7 DAY FREE TRIAL ON FUBO
Abhinav Sharma

Boca Juniors vs Independiente del Valle: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Copasudamerica game

Copa SudamericanaBoca Juniors vs Independiente del ValleBoca JuniorsIndependiente del Valle

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Boca Juniors and Independiente del Valle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

La Bombonera will be the battleground as Boca Juniors face off against Independiente del Valle in the decisive second leg of their Copa Sudamericana tie on Wednesday.

The first match ended in a stalemate, 0-0, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown where a spot in the last 16 is up for grabs. With everything hanging in the balance, both teams will be eager to seize the moment in this winner-takes-all clash in Buenos Aires.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs Independiente del Valle kick-off time

Date:Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Kick-off time:8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT
Venue:Alberto Jose Armando Stadium

The match will be played at Alberto Jose Armando Stadium, famously known as La Bombonera, in Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, July 24, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Independiente del Valle online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
beIN SPORTSWatch here

The clash will be available to watch on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates of the fixture on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will be without the services of Cristian Lema because of a hamstring strain, Marcos Rojo will sit out with a sore back and Nicolas Figal is sidelined due to a sprained ankle.

Luis Advincula has been dealing with physical discomfort and is unlikely to feature in this game, while Marcelo Saracchi could miss a few more weeks with a muscle issue.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Anselmino, Di Lollo, Valentini, Blanco; J. Ramirez, Delgado; Saralegui, Zeballos, Janson; Cavani.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Romero, Brey, García
Defenders:Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema
Midfielders:Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Fernández, Ramírez
Forwards:Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Merentiel, Langoni, Janson, Briasco

Independiente del Valle team news

Independiente will be unable to call upon Bryan Garcia due to suspension, while Youri Ochoa is unlikely to feature in this do-or-die fixture as he is struggling with a ligament tear picked up in February.

Junior Sornoza could also miss this contest due to a torn muscle, Joan Lopez is doubtful after suffering a dislocation, while Jose Klinger remains out with a ligament tear.

Independiente del Valle possible XI: M. Ramirez; Fernandez, Carabajal, Schunke, Caicedo; Paez, Ortiz, Mercado; Hoyos, Lopez, Medina.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ramirez, Villar
Defenders:Carabajal, Landazuri, Pombo, Ruiz, Schunke, Zarate
Midfielders:Alcivar, Arroyo, Caicedo, Fernandez, Hoyos, Lerma, Medina, Mercado, Ortiz, Paez, Sornoza, Zabala, de la Cruz
Forwards:Bolanos, Ibarra (Renato), Ibarra (Romario)

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetitions
18/07/24Independiente Del Valle 0-0 Boca JuniorsCONMEBOL Libertadores
15/07/16Boca Juniors 2-3 Independiente Del ValleCONMEBOL Libertadores
08/07/16Independiente Del Valle 2-1 Boca JuniorsCONMEBOL Libertadores

Useful links

Advertisement