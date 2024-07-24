Boca Juniors vs Independiente del Valle: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Copasudamerica game

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Boca Juniors and Independiente del Valle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

La Bombonera will be the battleground as Boca Juniors face off against Independiente del Valle in the decisive second leg of their Copa Sudamericana tie on Wednesday.

The first match ended in a stalemate, 0-0, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown where a spot in the last 16 is up for grabs. With everything hanging in the balance, both teams will be eager to seize the moment in this winner-takes-all clash in Buenos Aires.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs Independiente del Valle kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Alberto Jose Armando Stadium

The match will be played at Alberto Jose Armando Stadium, famously known as La Bombonera, in Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, July 24, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Independiente del Valle online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates of the fixture on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will be without the services of Cristian Lema because of a hamstring strain, Marcos Rojo will sit out with a sore back and Nicolas Figal is sidelined due to a sprained ankle.

Luis Advincula has been dealing with physical discomfort and is unlikely to feature in this game, while Marcelo Saracchi could miss a few more weeks with a muscle issue.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Anselmino, Di Lollo, Valentini, Blanco; J. Ramirez, Delgado; Saralegui, Zeballos, Janson; Cavani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, García Defenders: Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema Midfielders: Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Fernández, Ramírez Forwards: Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Merentiel, Langoni, Janson, Briasco

Independiente del Valle team news

Independiente will be unable to call upon Bryan Garcia due to suspension, while Youri Ochoa is unlikely to feature in this do-or-die fixture as he is struggling with a ligament tear picked up in February.

Junior Sornoza could also miss this contest due to a torn muscle, Joan Lopez is doubtful after suffering a dislocation, while Jose Klinger remains out with a ligament tear.

Independiente del Valle possible XI: M. Ramirez; Fernandez, Carabajal, Schunke, Caicedo; Paez, Ortiz, Mercado; Hoyos, Lopez, Medina.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramirez, Villar Defenders: Carabajal, Landazuri, Pombo, Ruiz, Schunke, Zarate Midfielders: Alcivar, Arroyo, Caicedo, Fernandez, Hoyos, Lerma, Medina, Mercado, Ortiz, Paez, Sornoza, Zabala, de la Cruz Forwards: Bolanos, Ibarra (Renato), Ibarra (Romario)

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competitions 18/07/24 Independiente Del Valle 0-0 Boca Juniors CONMEBOL Libertadores 15/07/16 Boca Juniors 2-3 Independiente Del Valle CONMEBOL Libertadores 08/07/16 Independiente Del Valle 2-1 Boca Juniors CONMEBOL Libertadores

Useful links