How to watch today’s Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Milwaukee Bucks to open a highly anticipated NBA game on January 28, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 am PT.

The Milwaukee Bucks' overall record is 26-18 and 9-11 away, while the Portland Trail Blazers' is 17-29 and 9-13 at home.

The Trail Blazers have had a hard time scoring, with an average of 107.8 points per game, placing them 26th in the league. They also rank 24th in shooting percentage at 44.9%. They give up 115.2 points each game on defense, which ranks them 22nd.

In comparison, the Bucks have a more balanced performance. They are 12th in points scored at 114.6 per game and 6th in shooting accuracy at 48.5%. Defensively, they have been strong, allowing an average of 111.1 points each game, which is 9th best overall.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Portland Trail Blazers are scheduled to meet the Milwaukee Bucks in an exciting NBA game on January 28, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 am PT, at Moda Center, in Portland, Oregon.

Date January 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 am PT Venue Moda Center Location Portland, Oregon

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

How to listen to Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks play-by-play commentary on radio

Portland Trail Blazers team news

Anfernee Simons has been scoring 18.5 points per game with a shooting percentage of 42.5% and an excellent free-throw percentage of 89.5%.

Rookie Scoot Henderson averages 5.2 assists per game, but he needs to control his 2.7 turnovers in his 26.5 minutes of action.

Donovan Clingan grabs 6.7 rebounds each game and blocks 1.64 shots.

Portland Trail Blazers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Deandre Ayton Knee injury Day-to-Day SG, Matisse Thybulle Ankle injury Out

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring an average of 31.5 points per game with an impressive 60.5% shot accuracy. He is also grabbing 12.2 rebounds, but his free-throw percentage is at 58.5%.

Damian Lillard leads the team's scoring with 7.3 assists each game, but also has 3.0 turnovers while completing about 36.3 minutes each game.

Brook Lopez leads the defense by blocking 2.0 shots per game.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Bobby Portis Personal Out SG, AJ Green Quad injury Out

Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks head-to-head record

The Blazers and the Bucks have battled in five competitive head-to-head games in the past, with the Blazers winning the last two meetings and the Bucks winning three. In the latest game on the fifth of January 2025, Portland narrowly defeated Milwaukee 105-102, continuing a pattern of close matches, such as their 119-116 win on the first of February 2024. The Bucks' strong victories in previous games, like their 127-108 win on the 7th of February 2023, show that they can take advantage of their opponents' weaknesses. Since the Bucks have had a great season, they will probably rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo to score points and Damian Lillard to create moves in order to take advantage of Portland's weak defense. The Blazers will require Anfernee Simons to contribute effectively again and Donovan Clingan to help with defense to keep up with the strong Bucks team.

Date Results Jan 05, 2025 Blazers 105-102 Bucks Feb 01, 2024 Blazers 119-116 Bucks Nov 27, 2023 Bucks 108-102 Blazers Feb 07, 2023 Bucks 127-108 Blazers Nov 22, 2022 Bucks 119-111 Blazers

