Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns 2024 Week 16: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Bengals versus Browns 2024 NFL Week 16 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Cleveland Browns (3-11) have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but they have a chance to drag the Cincinnati Bengals (6-8) down with them when they visit their AFC North rivals.

For Cleveland, their season went from bad to worse when the Kansas City Chiefs rolled into town. Turnovers plagued the Browns, Jameis Winston was benched, and the team suffered another blow with the season-ending injury to Nick Chubb. With little left to fight for, the Browns’ motivation lies in playing the role of spoiler.

The Bengals, meanwhile, still cling to slim postseason hopes after their defense stepped up in a victory against the Tennessee Titans. A lot needs to break their way for Cincinnati to keep their playoff dreams alive, but staying in the win column is the first step. Can the Bengals hold on after squaring off against their struggling division rival?

Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: Date and kick-off time

The Bengals will take on the Browns in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Sunday, December 22 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Paycor Stadium Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 232 (CAR), 806 (NE) | Away: 387 (CAR), 807 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns team news & key players

Cincinnati Bengals team news

The Bengals boast one of the league's most explosive offenses. They rank 10th in the NFL with 362.5 yards per game and sit fifth in scoring, averaging 28.5 points per contest. Quarterback Joe Burrow has been nothing short of exceptional, throwing for 3,977 yards, 36 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions while completing 68.5% of his passes.

Ja’Marr Chase has been a force in the receiving game, posting 1,413 yards and 15 touchdowns on 102 receptions. Meanwhile, Chase Brown has taken over as the primary running back, rushing for 832 yards and seven scores on 191 carries. This Bengals offense is capable of putting up points in bunches, especially against a Browns defense that has regressed this season.

Cincinnati enters this matchup with a potent attack and the urgency to keep their postseason hopes alive. Cleveland, battered and bruised, will aim to play spoiler while dealing with glaring weaknesses on both sides of the ball.

Bengals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Karras Center Questionable Knee C. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Leg C. Ford Guard Questionable Illness M. Murphy Defensive End Questionable Ankle B. Hill Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle T. Higgins Wide Receiver Questionable Knee D. Smith Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee K. Jenkins Defensive Tackle Questionable Illness L. Robinson Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Knee S. Rankins Defensive Tackle Questionable Illness J. Kirkland Guard Injured Reserve Biceps T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. Hill Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL Z. Moss Running Back Injured Reserve Neck O. Brown Offensive Tackle Questionable Leg T. Boyd Wide Receiver Questionable Foot S. Hubbard Defensive End Out Knee C. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Groin E. All Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Bachie Linebacker Injured Reserve Groin L. Wilson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee A. Cappa Guard Questionable Concussion M. Bailey Linebacker Out Suspension E. McPherson Kicker Injured Reserve Groin J. Burrow Quarterback Questionable Wrist

Cleveland Browns team news

It's been a season to forget for Cleveland's offense, which is averaging just 309.6 total yards and 17.1 points per game. Dorian Thompson-Robinson will now take the reins under center, replacing the benched Jameis Winston. Thompson-Robinson has appeared in four games, completing just 44.1% of his passes for 100 yards and three interceptions. Out wide, Jerry Jeudy has been the most productive playmaker for Cleveland, amassing 1,052 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 70 catches.

In the backfield, the Browns had leaned heavily on Nick Chubb, who rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns on 102 carries in eight games before being sidelined for the remainder of the season. With Chubb out, Jerome Ford is the next man up. Ford has rushed for 451 yards and two touchdowns on 87 attempts and is expected to carry the offensive load for Cleveland, especially given their quarterback woes. The Bengals’ defense has had its struggles but matches up well against a Browns offense that’s become one-dimensional.

Browns injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Chubb Running Back Injured Reserve Foot J. Wills Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Hurst Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle H. Adeniji Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back M. Emerson Cornerback Questionable Concussion L. Wypler Center Injured Reserve Ankle D. Njoku Tight End Questionable Hamstring C. Hughlett Long Snapper Injured Reserve Ribs D. Jones Tackle Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Bell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip M. Garrett Defensive End Questionable Back A. Wright Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps J. Hudson Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Owusu-Koramoah Linebacker Injured Reserve Neck N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle T. Dean Safety Questionable Triceps J. Winston Quarterback Questionable Shoulder L. Watson Tackle Questionable Back D. Watson Quarterback Injured Reserve Achilles T. Brown Defensive Back Injured Reserve Foot S. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Elbow G. Swaim Tight End Injured Reserve Concussion G. Newsome Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Tillman Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion J. Kunaszyk Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed C. Mitchell Cornerback Questionable Knee

