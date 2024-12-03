How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB-Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be looking for a spot in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals when the two sides face off at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

The Bavarians defeated Mainz 4-0 in the second round, while the defending German cup champions got here after scoring three unanswered goals against SV Elversberg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the DFB-Pokal round of 16 game between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

The DFB-Pokal round of 16 game between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, December 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is unlikely to risk Harry Kane after the Englishman picked up a hamstring problem in the first half of the 1-1 Bundesliga draw against Borussia Dortmund over the weekend.

Either Thomas Muller or Mathys Tel would slot in for Kane, while Joao Palhinha, Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic and Sven Ulreich would all miss out through injury.

Although Aleksandar Pavlovic is back in training, it may be too soon for the midfielder to return to action after recovering from a shoulder operation.

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso will be without Victor Boniface, Jonas Hofmann, Amine Adli, Jeanuel Belocian and Martin Terrier due to injury.

Patrick Schick will continue to deputise for Boniface in attack, with Florian Wirtz expected to feature in the XI.

Robert Andrich, Aleix Garcia and Granit Xhaka would pack the midfield, while Artem Stepanov pushes for a start.

