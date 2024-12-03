+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
DFB-Pokal
team-logo
Allianz Arena
team-logo
WATCH WITH FREE TRIAL ON FUBO
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB-Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

DFB-PokalBayern MunichBayer LeverkusenBayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be looking for a spot in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals when the two sides face off at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

The Bavarians defeated Mainz 4-0 in the second round, while the defending German cup champions got here after scoring three unanswered goals against SV Elversberg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here
FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
ESPN 2Watch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here

In the United States (US), the DFB-Pokal round of 16 game between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

crest
DFB-Pokal - DFB Pokal
Allianz Arena

The DFB-Pokal round of 16 game between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, December 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Probable lineups

Bayern MunichHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestB04
1
M. Neuer
2
D. Upamecano
19
A. Davies
3
M. Kim
27
K. Laimer
8
L. Goretzka
17
M. Olise
11
K. Coman
6
J. Kimmich
42
J. Musiala
25
Thomas Muller
1
L. Hradecky
3
P. Hincapie
12
E. Tapsoba
4
J. Tah
23
N. Mukiele
30
J. Frimpong
34
G. Xhaka
10
F. Wirtz
25
E. Palacios
20
A. Grimaldo
14
P. Schick

4-2-3-1

B04Away team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Vincent Kompany

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Xabi Alonso

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is unlikely to risk Harry Kane after the Englishman picked up a hamstring problem in the first half of the 1-1 Bundesliga draw against Borussia Dortmund over the weekend.

Either Thomas Muller or Mathys Tel would slot in for Kane, while Joao Palhinha, Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic and Sven Ulreich would all miss out through injury.

Although Aleksandar Pavlovic is back in training, it may be too soon for the midfielder to return to action after recovering from a shoulder operation.

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso will be without Victor Boniface, Jonas Hofmann, Amine Adli, Jeanuel Belocian and Martin Terrier due to injury.

Patrick Schick will continue to deputise for Boniface in attack, with Florian Wirtz expected to feature in the XI.

Robert Andrich, Aleix Garcia and Granit Xhaka would pack the midfield, while Artem Stepanov pushes for a start.

Form

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

B04
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

FCB

Last 5 matches

B04

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement