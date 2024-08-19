How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Ottawa Senators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Ottawa Senators, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NHL battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the Ottawa Senators is set to take place on Sunday at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Avalanche have a good 4-4-0 record, but they have struggled at home, going 1-3-0. The Senators have a strong 4-2-0 mark but have split their away games, going 1-1-0.

Colorado is third in the league in power play conversions (39.3%), while Ottawa is second with 41.7%. This means that both teams will be very good on special teams. On defense, though, both teams are not very good at killing penalties. The Avalanche are 29th with a low 69.6%, while the Senators are 23rd with 75%.

Colorado Avalanche vs Ottawa Senators: Date and puck-drop time

The Colorado Avalanche and the Ottawa Senators will meet in an epic NHL game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date Sunday, October 27, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Ottawa Senators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ALT, TSN5, RDSI

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Colorado Avalanche vs Ottawa Senators team news

Colorado Avalanche team news

Alexandar Georgiev has had a tough season with a record of 1-3-0 and a 4.99 GAA as well as an .810 SV%.

Justus Annunen has been steady, going 3-1-0 with a good 2.08 GAA and a .917 SV%.

Cale Makar has been great, scoring 15 points (3 goals, and 12 assists).

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ross Colton Upper body injury Day-to-Day Tucker Poolman Head injury Out

Ottawa Senators team news

Anton Forsberg has been very reliable for the Senators, with a 2-1-0 record, a 2.94 GAA, a respectable .904 SV%, and one shutout.

Brady Tkachuk has 8 points: 3 goals and 5 assists.

Drake Batherson has also been a steady scorer, scoring 4 goals, including 2 on the power play, and taking 16 shots.

Ottawa Senators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Shane Pinto Undisclosed Day-to-Day David Perron Personal issue Day-to-Day

Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators head-to-head record

The Colorado Avalanche crushed the Ottawa Senators in their last five meetings, winning four of the last five games. This includes a dominant 7–0 shutout on the 15th of January 2023 and an exciting 7–4 win earlier this year. Colorado has scored at least 5 goals in each of their wins against Ottawa, which shows they have a powerful offensive strength in this game.

But Ottawa's only win, a 6–5 win in December 2021, showed how good they were at scoring, suggesting they could keep up if they could get their defense stable. With Colorado's strong offense and Ottawa's recent goalie improvements, this game could end in a lot of goals. The winner will likely be the team that makes the most of the power play and keeps its penalty kill stable.

Date Results Jan 17, 2024 Avalanche 7-4 Senators Dec 22, 2023 Avalanche 6-4 Senators Mar 17, 2023 Avalanche 5-4 Senators Jan 15, 2023 Avalanche 7-0 Senators Dec 05, 2021 Senators 6-5 Avalanche

