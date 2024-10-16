Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Boston Bruins, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Bruins (2-2 in the Atlantic Division) will face off against the Colorado Avalanche (0-3 in the Central Division) on Wednesday at Ball Arena, in what some see as an early Stanley Cup preview.

The Bruins have yet to hit top form, going 2-2 across their first four games, including a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers at home on Monday. Penalty troubles hindered their rhythm in that game, preventing them from establishing a solid offensive flow.

The Avalanche, meanwhile, stumbled to a 6-2 loss against the New York Islanders on Monday, surprising a home crowd. Despite being strong favorites in two of their first three games, they enter this matchup winless at 0-3.

Colorado Avalanche vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time

The Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date Wednesday, October 16, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: MAX

How to listen to live commentary of Colorado Avalanche vs Boston Bruins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colorado Avalanche vs Boston Bruins team news

Colorado Avalanche team news & key players

The Avalanche's offense has faced challenges, but it’s not all doom and gloom, with some of the world's top talent on their roster. Nathan MacKinnon has recorded one goal and four assists, while Cale Makar has been a playmaking force with five assists. Mikko Rantanen has also shone, tallying three goals and one assist. Still, the Avalanche need more production from their secondary lines to round out their scoring threats.

Goaltending, however, remains a critical weakness, and it hasn’t improved early in the season. Alexandar Georgiev is off to his worst start, posting a 0-2 record with a 6.58 goals-against average and a .790 save percentage, having been pulled twice. Backup Justus Annunen has likewise struggled, going 0-1 with a 4.69 goals-against average and a .765 save percentage. Both goalies will need to step up significantly if the Avalanche are to stay competitive.

Boston Bruins team news & key players

Head coach Jim Montgomery acknowledged issues in the Bruins' recent loss to the Panthers, noting that they fell short in key battles and struggled to ignite the top line. Still, Elias Lindholm has been a standout, with two goals and three assists across four games, along with 13 hits and eight blocked shots. David Pastrnak continues to impress with three goals and one assist, including a powerplay contribution, while Charlie McAvoy has added two goals and one assist, as well as eight hits. Brad Marchand has also chipped in with two assists this season.

Defense and goaltending are the backbone of this team, though consistency has been elusive. Jeremy Swayman holds a 2-1 record with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage over three games, showing flashes of brilliance but with mixed performances overall.

Colorado Avalanche vs Boston Bruins head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 19/01/24 Boston Bruins 5-2 Colorado Avalanche NHL 09/01/24 Colorado Avalanche 4-3 Boston Bruins NHL 08/12/22 Colorado Avalanche 0-4 Boston Bruins NHL 04/12/22 Boston Bruins 5-1 Colorado Avalanche NHL 21/02/22 Boston Bruins 5-1 Colorado Avalanche NHL

