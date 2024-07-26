Atlanta United vs DC United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Leagues Cup game

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Atlanta United and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A marquee East Coast matchup awaits as D.C. United and Atlanta United FC kick off their 2024 Leagues Cup campaigns on Friday night.

Before the All-Star break, the Five Stripes secured a surprise victory over the Columbus Crew who were in the best form in the league, so the hosts will return to competitive action high on confidence.

D.C. United, meanwhile, will hope reinforcements from the transfer window will breathe a new life into their side, which is coming off a two-game winning streak before the All-Star break with well-deserved wins over Nashville SC and Minnesota United FC.

Atlanta United vs DC United kick-off time

Date: Friday, July 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Leagues Cup match between Atlanta United and DC United will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

It will kick off at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT on Friday, July 26, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlanta United vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta's attacking prowess and ability to create chances have been a hallmark of their season. However, the players known for that offense have recently departed the club in recent weeks. Argentinian attacker Thiago Almada was transferred to Botafogo in Brazil, while academy graduate Caleb Wiley made a blockbuster move to Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Noah Cobb is currently away with the United States Men's National Team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Edwin Mosquera (knee) and Jamal Thiare (shoulder) are respective injury doubts.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Gregersen, Williams, Hernandez; Slisz, Fortune, Muyumba; Silva, Thiare, Rios

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Westberg, Guzan Defenders: Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Edwards Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune Forwards: Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Wolff, Thiare

DC United team news

The visitors are missing several key players, including midfielders Jacob Murrell and Conner Antley, who are sidelined with a head injury and a knee injury, respectively, and won't return until next month.

In this match, the only players participating in the MLS All-Star game midweek are Cristian Benteke and Aaron Herrera, both of whom are expected to return and start this weekend. Meanwhile, Russell Canouse remains unavailable due to personal reasons.

DC United possible XI: Bono; Herrera, Peltola, McVey; Dajome, Santos, Klich, Rodriguez, Stroud, Ku-DiPietro; Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Miller, Bono, Crockford, Zamudio Defenders: Bartlett, Santos, Tubbs, Herrera, Sargis, Akinmboni, McVey Midfielders: Peltola, Stroud, Pirani, Rodriguez, Garay, Ku-DiPietro, Klich Forwards: Dajome, Murrell, Benteke

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competitions 20/06/24 DC United 0-1 Atlanta United MLS 12/05/24 Atlanta United 2-3 DC United MLS 21/09/23 DC United 1-1 Atlanta United MLS 11/06/23 Atlanta United 3-1 DC United MLS 29/08/22 Atlanta United 3-2 DC United MLS

