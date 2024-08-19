The Houston Astros are set to face the Boston Red Sox to begin a thrilling three-game series on August 19, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at the Astros' home field.
The Houston Astros are 67-56 overall and 34-27 at home. The total ERA of their pitchers is 3.83, which ranks them 10th in MLB.
The Boston Red Sox, on the other hand, are 36–26 away from home and have a 65–58 record overall. In the big leagues, they have 155 home runs, which is sixth most in the league.
This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will face each other.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: SCHN, NESN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox are ready to clash in an MLB action on August 19, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Texas.
|Date
|August 19, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Minute Maid Park
|Location
|Houston, Texas
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox team news
Houston Astros team news
As of now, Yordan Alvarez has hit 25 home runs and has a slugging percentage of .552.
Alex Bregman is 16-for-45 at the plate in the last ten games, hitting .356 with five home runs with eight RBI.
Houston Astros injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|Elbow injury
|Day-to-Day
|Justin Verlander
|RHP
|Neck injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Boston Red Sox team news
Ceddanne Rafaela has hit 16 doubles, 4 triples, thirteen home runs, and driven in 59 runs for the Red Sox.
Masataka Yoshida has hit .406 in his last 10 games, going 13 for 32 including two doubles as well as two home runs.
Boston Red Sox injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Justin Slaten
|RHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
|James Paxton
|LHP
|Leg injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 19, 2024
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Tanner Houck
Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox] head-to-head record
Taking into account how they've done in their last five meetings, the Houston Astros may elect to beat the Boston Red Sox in their next game. The Astros won all of those five games, with scores of 10–2, 5–4, 8–4, 7-4, and 6-2. The Astros could keep their lead because of their strong offense and solid pitching, as well as the fact that Boston has had mixed success against them. However, the Red Sox have a strong lineup with key players who could make a big difference. They have the chance to turn things around.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 11, 2024
|Astros 10-2 Red Sox
|Aug 11, 2024
|Astros 5-4 Red Sox
|Aug 10, 2024
|Astros 8-4 Red Sox
|Aug 31, 2023
|Astros 7-4 Red Sox
|Aug 30, 2023
|Astros 6-2 Red Sox