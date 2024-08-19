Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox, including how to watch and team news.

The Houston Astros are set to face the Boston Red Sox to begin a thrilling three-game series on August 19, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at the Astros' home field.

The Houston Astros are 67-56 overall and 34-27 at home. The total ERA of their pitchers is 3.83, which ranks them 10th in MLB.

The Boston Red Sox, on the other hand, are 36–26 away from home and have a 65–58 record overall. In the big leagues, they have 155 home runs, which is sixth most in the league.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will face each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SCHN, NESN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox are ready to clash in an MLB action on August 19, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Texas.

Date August 19, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue Minute Maid Park Location Houston, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox team news

Houston Astros team news

As of now, Yordan Alvarez has hit 25 home runs and has a slugging percentage of .552.

Alex Bregman is 16-for-45 at the plate in the last ten games, hitting .356 with five home runs with eight RBI.

Houston Astros injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Alex Bregman 3B Elbow injury Day-to-Day Justin Verlander RHP Neck injury Out, 15-Day IL

Boston Red Sox team news

Ceddanne Rafaela has hit 16 doubles, 4 triples, thirteen home runs, and driven in 59 runs for the Red Sox.

Masataka Yoshida has hit .406 in his last 10 games, going 13 for 32 including two doubles as well as two home runs.

Boston Red Sox injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Justin Slaten RHP Elbow injury Out, 15-Day IL James Paxton LHP Leg injury Out, 15-Day IL

Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 19, 2024 Yusei Kikuchi Tanner Houck

Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox] head-to-head record

Taking into account how they've done in their last five meetings, the Houston Astros may elect to beat the Boston Red Sox in their next game. The Astros won all of those five games, with scores of 10–2, 5–4, 8–4, 7-4, and 6-2. The Astros could keep their lead because of their strong offense and solid pitching, as well as the fact that Boston has had mixed success against them. However, the Red Sox have a strong lineup with key players who could make a big difference. They have the chance to turn things around.

Date Results Aug 11, 2024 Astros 10-2 Red Sox Aug 11, 2024 Astros 5-4 Red Sox Aug 10, 2024 Astros 8-4 Red Sox Aug 31, 2023 Astros 7-4 Red Sox Aug 30, 2023 Astros 6-2 Red Sox

