The Houston Astros are ready to host the Tampa Bay Rays to start a three-game series on August 02, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.
As a whole, the Houston Astros have a 56-52 record, with a 31-24 mark at home. With an on-base percentage of .320, they are 10th in the big leagues.
As a whole, the Tampa Bay Rays are 55–53, with a 25–24 record on the road. They are great in close games; their 18-10 mark in one-run games shows this.
This is the first time these two teams will encounter each other this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Astros vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Houston Astros vs Tampa Bay Rays on TV & stream live online
Local TV channel: SCHN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Astros vs Tampa Bay Rays
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Houston Astros vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time
The Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays will face each other in a thrilling MLB action on August 02, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Texas.
|Date
|August 02, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Minute Maid Park
|Location
|Houston, Texas
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Houston Astros vs Tampa Bay Rays team news
Houston Astros team news
For the Astros, Yordan Alvarez has hit twenty-five doubles, 2 triples, and twenty home runs.
Yainer Diaz has hit 15 of 39 balls in the last 10 games, including 3 doubles, one triple, 2 home runs, and 7 RBIs.
Houston Astros injury report
|
Player
|
Position
|
Injury
|
Injury Status
|Justin Verlander
|RHP
|Neck injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Luis Garcia
|RHP
|Right elbow injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
Tampa Bay Rays team news
As of now, Yandy Diaz has hit .271 for the Rays and has driven in 21 runs, three triples, and 9 home runs.
Brandon Lowe has hit 2 home runs and driven in 7 runs in the last 10 games that he participated in.
Tampa Bay Rays injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|
Richie Palacios
|RF
|Knee injury
|Day-to-Day
|Ryan Pepiot
|RHP
|Knee injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 02, 2024
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Shane Baz
Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record
The last five times these two teams have played each other, the games have been a mix of dominant efforts and close games. The Astros came back with a huge 17-4 win on July 30, 2023, after the Rays took a close 8-2 win earlier that day. The Rays beat the Astros 4-3 on July 29, 2023, the game before that. Back in the beginning of the season, on April 26 as well as 27, 2023, the Astros won two games in a row, 5-0 and 1-0. Because the results of previous games have been so unpredictable, Friday's game could also be very close. Both teams have shown they can dominate or win close fights.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 30, 2023
|Rays 8-2 Astros
|Jul 30, 2023
|Astros 17-4 Rays
|Jul 29, 2023
|Rays 4-3 Astros
|Apr 27, 2023
|Astros 1-0 Rays
|Apr 26, 2023
|Astros 5-0 Rays