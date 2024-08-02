How to watch the MLB game between the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Houston Astros are ready to host the Tampa Bay Rays to start a three-game series on August 02, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.

As a whole, the Houston Astros have a 56-52 record, with a 31-24 mark at home. With an on-base percentage of .320, they are 10th in the big leagues.

As a whole, the Tampa Bay Rays are 55–53, with a 25–24 record on the road. They are great in close games; their 18-10 mark in one-run games shows this.

This is the first time these two teams will encounter each other this season.

How to watch Houston Astros vs Tampa Bay Rays on TV & stream live online

Local TV channel: SCHN

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Astros vs Tampa Bay Rays

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Houston Astros vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays will face each other in a thrilling MLB action on August 02, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Texas.

Date August 02, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue Minute Maid Park Location Houston, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Houston Astros vs Tampa Bay Rays team news

Houston Astros team news

For the Astros, Yordan Alvarez has hit twenty-five doubles, 2 triples, and twenty home runs.

Yainer Diaz has hit 15 of 39 balls in the last 10 games, including 3 doubles, one triple, 2 home runs, and 7 RBIs.

Houston Astros injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Justin Verlander RHP Neck injury Out, 15-Day IL Luis Garcia RHP Right elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

Tampa Bay Rays team news

As of now, Yandy Diaz has hit .271 for the Rays and has driven in 21 runs, three triples, and 9 home runs.

Brandon Lowe has hit 2 home runs and driven in 7 runs in the last 10 games that he participated in.

Tampa Bay Rays injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Richie Palacios RF Knee injury Day-to-Day Ryan Pepiot RHP Knee injury Out, 15-Day IL

Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 02, 2024 Yusei Kikuchi Shane Baz

Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams have played each other, the games have been a mix of dominant efforts and close games. The Astros came back with a huge 17-4 win on July 30, 2023, after the Rays took a close 8-2 win earlier that day. The Rays beat the Astros 4-3 on July 29, 2023, the game before that. Back in the beginning of the season, on April 26 as well as 27, 2023, the Astros won two games in a row, 5-0 and 1-0. Because the results of previous games have been so unpredictable, Friday's game could also be very close. Both teams have shown they can dominate or win close fights.

Date Results Jul 30, 2023 Rays 8-2 Astros Jul 30, 2023 Astros 17-4 Rays Jul 29, 2023 Rays 4-3 Astros Apr 27, 2023 Astros 1-0 Rays Apr 26, 2023 Astros 5-0 Rays

