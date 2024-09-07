How to watch today's Arizona vs Northern Arizona CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CFB game between Arizona and Northern Arizona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The No. 20 Arizona Wildcats will face off against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks to start an epic CFB game on September 07, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

In the first game of the season, Arizona beat New Mexico 61–39 due to a powerful offense that racked up 627 yards. It was head coach Brent Brennan's initial game in charge. Some of the Wildcats' defensive problems showed, especially when the lead decreased to three points during the first half. When they face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, they'll be trying to make their defense stronger.

The Lumberjacks' first game as a team was a 66–6 win over Lincoln (Calif.). They are used to facing tough teams like Arizona, having pulled off an upset 21–19 in Tucson three years ago, which was one of the greatest victories in the history of their program.

Arizona is currently placed second in the Big 12 and scores 61.0 points per game on average. Their high-octane passing attack averages 422.0 yards, and their strong ground game adds 205.0 rushing yards for each game. Meanwhile, Northern Arizona comes in with a slightly higher scoring record of 66.0 points per game. Their offense is well-balanced, with 217.0 yards passing and 235.0 yards rushing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Arizona vs Arizona CFB game, plus plenty more.

Arizona vs Northern Arizona: Date and kick-off time

The Arizona Wildcats will take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in a highly anticipated CFB game on September 07, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Arizona Stadium, in Tucson, Arizona.

Date September 07, 2024 kick-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Arizona Stadium Location Tucson, Arizona

How to watch Arizona vs Northern Arizona on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Arizona vs Northern Arizona team news

Arizona team news

McMillan has enhanced the Wildcats' offense by catching 10 passes out of 15 targets, gaining 304 yards and scoring 4 touchdowns.

Noah Fifita has appeared in one game in 2024 and has thrown over 422 yards, 4 touchdowns, and one interception. His completion rate is 61.3%.

Quali Conley has helped Arizona on the ground by running for 90 yards (an amazing 90.0 yards for each carry) as well as scoring three touchdowns so far this season.

Northern Arizona team news

Ty Pennington completed 80% of his passes during his only game this season, completing 116 yards with a touchdown without throwing an interception. He has also helped on the ground, where he has run for 34 yards and scored one touchdown.

Seth Cromwell has run for 43 yards as well as two touchdowns in his only game.

BJ Fleming caught three passes for 98 yards with a touchdown.

