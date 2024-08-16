The Los Angeles Angels will host the Atlanta Braves to start a thrilling MLB action on August 16, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT.
The Angels are in fourth place in the AL West with a 52-69 record overall and a 26-38 mark at home. The fact that they are ranked 26th in runs per game (4.02) as well as 22nd in hitting average (.235) shows how terrible their offense is.
Conversely, the Braves are second in the tough NL East with a record of 32-31 on the road and an improved overall record of 64-57. With 16th in runs per game (4.31) as well as 18th in batting percentage (.240), the Braves have slightly better offensive numbers. They will try to take advantage of the Angels' problems to strengthen their playoff place.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: BSW, BSSE
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Angels vs Atlanta Braves
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Los Angeles Angels vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time
The Los Angeles Angels will battle with the Atlanta Braves in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 16, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT, at Angel Stadium, in Anaheim, California.
|Date
|August 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT
|Venue
|Angel Stadium
|Location
|Anaheim, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Los Angeles Angels vs Atlanta Braves team news
Los Angeles Angels team news
Zachary Neto is leading the Angels with 61 RBIs and a .266, team-leading batting average. Neto is 62nd in MLB home homers and 44th in RBIs.
Schanuel is batting .244, with twelve doubles, twelve home runs, with 53 walks. His home runs and RBIs rank 121st and 141st in MLB.
Los Angeles Angels injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Luis Rengifo
|INF
|Wrist injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Mike Trout
|OF
|Meniscus injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Atlanta Braves team news
Marcell Ozuna drives the Braves with 35 home runs, ninety RBIs, and a .298 batting average. Ozuna stands fourth in MLB home homers and third in RBIs.
Austin Riley hits .260 with 26 doubles, 2 triples, nineteen home runs, with 37 walks. Riley stands 39th in major league home runs along with 63rd in RBIs.
Atlanta Braves injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jorge Soler
|RF
|Hamstring injury
|Day-to-Day
|Ozzie Albies
|INF
|Wrist injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 16, 2024
|Jose Soriano
|Spencer Schwellenbach
Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves head-to-head record
The Atlanta Braves could be favored in their upcoming game against the Los Angeles Angels based on their last five head-to-head encounters. The Braves prevailed in three of the last five games, including two very close wins on August 2, 2023, with results of 12–5 and 5–1. There was a 4-1 win for the Angels on August 1, 2023, along with a 9-1 win for them on July 24, 2022, however, the Braves have been better overall in this series. The Braves could have the upper hand during this game because of how strong and consistent their offense has been lately. However, the Angels have shown that they can win big games if they can find their groove.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 02, 2023
|Braves 12-5 Angels
|Aug 02, 2023
|Braves 5-1 Angels
|Aug 01, 2023
|Angels 4-1 Braves
|Jul 24, 2022
|Angels 9-1 Braves
|Jul 24, 2022
|Braves 7-2 Angels