Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vancouver Canucks, including how to watch and team news.

The Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks are set for a showdown at the Honda Center on Tuesday as NHL action heats up.

Vancouver is in the middle of a three-game road swing, aiming to find its stride after a mixed start. While last season saw them as a formidable force, this year’s results have been inconsistent. The Canucks have lost only three times in regulation but have struggled in overtime, dropping three out of four OT contests. They bounced back from a tough 6-0 home loss to the Devils with a hard-fought 3-2 win on the road against the Sharks last Saturday.

On the other side, the Ducks are looking to notch their fifth win of the season. Anaheim recently wrapped up a tough four-game road trip, finishing with a 1-2-1 record that included a solid win over the Islanders and a close 2-1 OT loss to the Penguins on Thursday. Returning to home ice, they suffered a disappointing 4-2 defeat against the Blackhawks on Sunday. As a young and promising squad, the Ducks are hoping to make some noise this season.

Anaheim Ducks vs Vancouver Canucks: Date and puck-drop time

The Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Date Tuesday, November 5, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Honda Center Location Anaheim, California

Anaheim Ducks vs Vancouver Canucks team news

Anaheim Ducks team news & key players

For the Ducks, young talent Leo Carlsson continues to impress. The 19-year-old, selected second overall in last year's draft, has registered six points so far. Troy Terry has been on point, managing at least one in eight of his 11 appearances, with five goals and four assists. Mason McTavish, still seeking a breakthrough season, has only five points in 11 games. The 21-year-old center scored once in two games against the Canucks last season. Adding depth on defense, Pavel Mintyukov is an exciting prospect averaging 21 minutes of ice time.

In net, the Ducks are expected to start Lukas Dostal, who has been a standout performer, often giving his team a fighting chance. The young goalie has an impressive 2.22 GAA and a .937 save percentage with a 4-3-2 record. Backup James Reimer has struggled, conceding nine goals over just two games.

Vancouver Canucks team news & key players

Brock Boeser has been a consistent presence on the scoresheet, tallying points in all but three games so far. Although he didn’t find his mark on Saturday, the veteran winger has nine points to his name this season. Meanwhile, J.T. Miller has been in fine form, notching six points over his last five outings. The 31-year-old center now has nine points overall and put up five points across three encounters with the Ducks last season. Connor Garland has also stepped up, contributing with two points against the Sharks and eight points over ten games.

The Canucks are currently without their primary goaltender, Thatcher Demko, due to a knee injury, leaving Artus Silovs and Kevin Lankinen to split the responsibilities in net. Lankinen has taken on most of the workload and excelled, recording a 2.25 GAA and a .919 save percentage along with a 5-0-2 record. In contrast, Silovs has had a challenging stretch, surrendering 15 goals across three games.

Anaheim Ducks vs Vancouver Canucks head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 04/01/24 Vancouver Canucks 3-2 Anaheim Ducks NHL 03/04/24 Anaheim Ducks 1-2 Vancouver Canucks NHL 11/29/23 Vancouver Canucks 3-1 Anaheim Ducks NHL 04/12/23 Anaheim Ducks 2-3 Vancouver Canucks NHL 03/20/23 Anaheim Ducks 1-2 Vancouver Canucks NHL

