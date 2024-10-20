Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Kings (2-1-2, Pacific Division) will travel down the I-5 Freeway on Sunday to square off against the Anaheim Ducks (2-1-1, Pacific Division) at the Honda Center.

The Kings are coming off a solid 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at the Bell Centre. After an early 1-1 deadlock, the Kings took control in the second period and never looked back.

Meanwhile, the Ducks fell 4-3 in overtime to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at Ball Arena. Despite jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the Ducks allowed three straight goals but forced overtime with a late equalizer. However, they couldn’t contain Nathan MacKinnon in the extra period and ultimately came up short, despite a valiant performance from Lukas Dostal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Anaheim Ducks vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game, plus plenty more.

Anaheim Ducks vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

The Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Date Sunday, October 20, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Honda Center Location Anaheim, California

How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: BSW, KCOP-13, Victory+

National TV Channel: NHLN

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live commentary of Anaheim Ducks vs Los Angeles Kings

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Anaheim Ducks vs Los Angeles Kings team news

Anaheim Ducks team news & key players

Lukas Dostal was outstanding in the overtime loss to the Avalanche, recording 45 saves in a tough defeat. Heading into this matchup, he holds a 2-0-1 record with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. Despite his stellar effort, the defense struggled to provide adequate support. They were often too slow to react to the puck, allowing the Avalanche to dominate possession. Turnovers were also a major issue for the Ducks, as they frequently coughed up the puck, giving the Avalanche extended time in their zone.

Offensively, Troy Terry has been the standout, leading the team with three goals, while Leo Carlsson has contributed two goals and one assist. However, the Ducks are looking for more production from Trevor Zegras, who has only one goal and one assist so far, and Mason McTavish, who has chipped in with two assists but has yet to score.

Los Angeles Kings team news & key players

The Los Angeles Kings have had a strong start to the season, with their offense clicking at an impressive rate, averaging 3.40 goals per game. Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe have been leading the charge, combining for five goals and seven assists, setting the tone for the top two lines. However, the offensive contributions don’t stop there. Kevin Fiala and Alex Laferriere have teamed up for six goals and two assists, while defenseman Brandt Clarke has chipped in with four assists from the blue line, helping to spark the attack.

While the offense has been firing on all cylinders, the defense has struggled, conceding 3.60 goals per game and 15 goals over the last three contests. Vladislav Gavrikov and Michael Anderson have provided stability in the top defensive pairings, but the rest of the defense has been porous, allowing opponents to generate quality scoring chances with little resistance. To add to their troubles, goaltender David Rittich has had difficulty in net, surrendering five goals on 41 shots.

Anaheim Ducks vs Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 01/10/24 Anaheim Ducks 0-4 Los Angeles Kings NHL 29/09/24 Los Angeles Kings 3-2 Anaheim Ducks NHL 14/04/24 Los Angeles Kings 3-1 Anaheim Ducks NHL 10/04/24 Anaheim Ducks 3-1 Los Angeles Kings NHL 25/02/24 Los Angeles Kings 3-2 Anaheim Ducks NHL

More NHL news and coverage