How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Denver Nuggets (28-19) head to the Wells Fargo Center on Friday for a showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers (19-27) in a game filled with intrigue and potential fireworks.

The 76ers have a prime opportunity to pull off an upset, thanks to their recent hot streak and the energy of their home crowd. Philadelphia enters the contest riding a four-game winning streak, highlighted by a commanding 117-104 victory over the Kings. In that win, Tyrese Maxey erupted for 30 points, while Kelly Oubre Jr. chipped in 15. Even with key injuries sidelining Joel Embiid and Paul George, the Sixers have rallied behind Maxey, finding ways to stay competitive. Defensively, they’ve turned up the intensity, forcing turnovers and capitalizing on fast-break chances.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets remain a formidable force but have shown some vulnerabilities, particularly on defense. Over their last ten games, they’ve surrendered an average of 115.7 points per outing. While Nikola Jokić continues to be a walking triple-double, Philadelphia's perimeter defense—anchored by Oubre Jr.—could disrupt Denver’s rhythm from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Wells Fargo Center’s electric atmosphere has been a major advantage for the Sixers, who thrive in high-energy matchups. If Maxey keeps his offensive tear going and key role players like Eric Gordon deliver in clutch situations, Philadelphia has a real shot at making a statement against one of the Western Conference’s elite teams.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Philadelphia 76ers will square off against the Denver Nuggets in a highly-anticipated NBA clash on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, United States.

Date Friday, January 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, United States

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: Altitude, ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Philadelphia 76ers team news & key players

On the other hand, the 76ers have some major hurdles to overcome, as injuries continue to take a toll. Both Joel Embiid and Paul George have been ruled out for Friday’s showdown, leaving Philadelphia shorthanded against a tough opponent. While Tyrese Maxey has been nothing short of spectacular—putting up 28.8 points per game over his last ten outings—he hasn’t had a steady supporting cast to help carry the load.

Denver Nuggets team news & key players

The Nuggets, however, boast one of the league's most potent offenses, shooting an efficient 50.3% from the field this season. Nikola Jokic continues to put up MVP-caliber numbers, averaging an outstanding 29.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game. Denver has the edge, with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. providing crucial secondary scoring. If the Nuggets capitalize on their depth and Jokic's playmaking brilliance, they’ll be in prime position to leave Philadelphia with a victory.

Head-to-Head record

Date Game Competition 22/01/25 Denver Nuggets 144-109 Philadelphia 76ers NBA 28/01/24 Denver Nuggets 111-105 Philadelphia 76ers NBA 17/01/24 Philadelphia 76ers 126-121 Denver Nuggets NBA 28/03/23 Denver Nuggets 116-111 Philadelphia 76ers NBA 29/01/23 Philadelphia 76ers 126-119 Denver Nuggets NBA

