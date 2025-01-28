How to watch today’s Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers to open a thrilling NBA action on January 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 am PT.

The Lakers score more points on average, with 111.5 points per game, which is 17th in the league. In contrast, the 76ers average 108.1 points per game, placing them 25th. Both teams are similar in defense. The Lakers let in 112.6 points per game, ranking 15th, while the 76ers allow 112.4 points per game, ranking 14th.

The Lakers show superior shooting accuracy with a 47.6% percentage on field goals (8th) compared to Philadelphia's 45.0% (22nd). However, both teams struggle with rebounding. Philadelphia has the lowest average in the conference with 39.0 rebounds every game, whereas Los Angeles is a bit better at 41.5, ranking 28th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a highly anticipated NBA game on January 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 am PT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date January 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 am PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Tyrese Maxey has an average of 26.6 points per game. He has an excellent shooting rate of 43.2% from the field and 86.3% from his free-throw line.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 6.1 rebounds per game.

Philadelphia 76ers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Joel Embiid Foot injury Out SF, Caleb Martin Groin injury Out

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Anthony Davis is scoring an average of 26.3 points and grabbing 12.1 rebounds per game, with a shooting percentage of 52.7%.

LeBron James is getting 9.0 assists in nearly 35 minutes of action each game, even though he averages 3.8 turnovers.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Rui Hachimura Calf injury Out PG, Gabe Vincent Knee injury Out

Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

The last five games between the 76ers and the Lakers have been close, with Philadelphia winning 3 out of 5 matches. The 76ers had two big wins, including a 138-94 victory in November 2023, showing off their strong offense. The Lakers have won their last two games against the other team, including a strong 116-106 win in November 2024, showing that they are performing better. If Anthony Davis as well as LeBron James keep performing steadily, the Lakers might have an advantage, especially if Davis continues to perform well inside the court and LeBron helps organize the team's strategy. If Tyrese Maxey scores a lot again and Philadelphia's defense improves, the 76ers could take back control of the tournament in this important game.

Date Results Nov 09, 2024 Lakers 116-106 76ers Mar 23, 2024 Lakers 101-94 76ers Nov 28, 2023 76ers 138-94 Lakers Jan 16, 2023 76ers 113-112 Lakers Dec 10, 2022 76ers 133-122 Lakers

More NBA news and coverage