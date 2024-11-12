How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks to start a high-voltage NBA clash on November 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Before this game, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 107-105 in overtime.

Philadelphia experienced an overall record of 47-35 last season, including a 31-21 record in Eastern Conference games. They scored 114.6 points per game and gave up 111.5 points per game.

For New York, the record was 50-32, with a 12-5 record in Atlantic Division games and a 23-18 record on the road. The Knicks limited their rivals to 108.2 points for each game, and they only let them shoot 47.0% of the time.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the New York Knicks in a thrilling NBA game on November 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date November 12, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

How to listen to Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Andre Drummond gets 10.7 rebounds for each game, including 6.9 coming from defense and 3.8 offensive boards.

Kyle Lowry averages 3.9 assists for each game and only 1.1 turnovers per game in 24.9 minutes of activity.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Tyrese Maxey Hamstring injury Out C, Joel Embiid Knee injury Out

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson averages 25.0 points per game and shoots 47.6% from the field and 81.1% from the free throw line.

Karl-Anthony Towns gets 12.3 rebounds each game, with 9.1 coming from defense and 3.2 coming from offense.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Cameron Payne Hamstring injury Out PF, Precious Achiuwa Hamstring injury Out

Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks head-to-head record

Based on their last five games against each other, this one between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks could also be a close one. Both teams have won games, but the Knicks have won three of their last five, putting them slightly ahead. In their most recent game, on May 3, 2024, New York beat Philadelphia 118–115 in a high-scoring affair. On April 26, 2024, Philadelphia beat New York 125–114. Both teams know how the other works, which makes it hard to make changes. Based on their past games, Philadelphia may benefit from playing at home, but New York proved that it can handle being away from home. Fans can look forward to another close game, with the winning team being the one that can settle down on defense in the last few minutes.

Date Results May 03, 2024 Knicks 118-115 76ers May 01, 2024 76ers 112-106 Knicks Apr 28, 2024 Knicks 97-92 76ers Apr 26, 2024 76ers 125-114 Knicks Apr 23, 2024 Knicks 104-101 76ers

