How to watch today's Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The rivalry between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers is one of the fiercest in the Atlantic Division, with their matchups always drawing significant attention.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The 76ers and the Knicks will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the 76ers and the Knicks live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Philadelphia 76ers team news & key performers

The 76ers, on the other hand, will be without their star center Joel Embiid, who is sidelined with yet another injury. His recurring absences have become a significant concern for Philadelphia, casting doubt on their ability to achieve long-term success with him on the roster.

Adding to their challenges, the Sixers will enter this matchup on the second night of a back-to-back. Fatigue is likely to play a role, especially after a tough showdown with the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder just a day prior. Without Embiid and with a roster of potentially tired players, this game will test head coach Nick Nurse and his team’s resilience against a motivated Knicks squad.

New York Knicks team news & key performers

Karl-Anthony Towns, the standout star for the New York Knicks, is gearing up to face the Detroit Pistons despite the team dealing with injuries to key contributors like Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, and Kevin McCullar Jr. With his stellar form this season, Towns is expected to play a pivotal role in keeping the Knicks competitive in the Eastern Conference race.

So far, Towns has been a cornerstone for New York, starting 37 of the team's 40 games. He has been a force to reckon with, averaging 25.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while boasting an impressive 55.4% shooting accuracy. His arrival this summer, via a trade that sent former Knicks star Julius Randle out of New York, has proven to be a game-changer for the franchise. As the Knicks prepare for their clash against Detroit, Towns will be key in leading the charge.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 11/13/24 Philadelphia 76ers 99-111 New York Knicks NBA 05/03/24 Philadelphia 76ers 115-118 New York Knicks NBA 05/01/24 New York Knicks 106-112 Philadelphia 76ers NBA 04/28/24 Philadelphia 76ers 92-97 New York Knicks NBA 04/26/24 Philadelphia 76ers 125-114 New York Knicks NBA

More related NBA content on GOAL