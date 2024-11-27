How have the teams in the NFC North performed as we enter the final stretch of the season?

The NFC North is shaping up to be a division of contrasts. The Detroit Lions are on the rise, looking like serious Super Bowl contenders, while the Minnesota Vikings have managed to surprise many with solid defense and quarterback play.

The Green Bay Packers are still a work in progress, and the Chicago Bears are trying their best to avoid a total a freefall, making this a division that will see some major shifts by season’s end.