How have the teams in the NFC East performed as we enter the final stretch of the season?

The NFC East has been a division marked by dramatic highs and lows. While the Philadelphia Eagles remain the standout team, the Washington Commanders have made notable strides under new leadership.

On the other hand, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have badly faltered, with each experiencing a frustrating season full of missed opportunities.

With the Eagles and Commanders locked in a competitive battle for the top spot, the future of the division is still very much in play.