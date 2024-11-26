Kansas City Chiefs v Carolina PanthersGetty Images Sport
Alastair Talbot

NFL Thanksgiving Week Grades AFC West: The Chiefs haven't played up to par this year but will anyone step up and take the division crown from the Super Bowl Champions?

NFL

How have the teams in the AFC West performed as we enter the final stretch of the season?

The AFC West has seen its usual mix of highs and lows, with the Kansas City Chiefs standing out as the clear frontrunner. However, the Los Angeles Chargers have had a remarkable turnaround, while the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders have experienced a rollercoaster of results.

The division continues to evolve as these teams try to find their footing in a highly competitive conference.
With the division title barely within reach for some and playoff hopes hanging by a thread for others, it’s been a season full of twists and turns.